Jason Aldean And Luke Bryan Just Announced Four Stadium Shows And Here’s How To Get Tickets

Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan announced the Double Down Tour 2026 on Wednesday, April 30, a four-date co-headlining stadium run that kicks off August 1 in Missoula, Montana and wraps December 11 in Las Vegas.

General tickets go on sale Friday, May 8 at 10 AM local time at JasonAldean.com and LukeBryan.com. Fan club presales open Wednesday May 6.

The announcement came five days after the two Georgia natives played to 63,000 fans at UGA’s Sanford Stadium in Athens on April 25 in what was described as a historic night, both artists sharing the stage throughout, performing songs from both catalogs and covers in a format that had never been attempted at that scale between the two of them.

The Double Down Tour is the direct result of that night and what it proved.

“If our time in Georgia was a barometric measurement of what’s ahead, these shows with Jason will make it one of the best touring years of my life,” Bryan said in the announcement. “And the fans will hopefully feel the same way.”

Aldean added:

“Luke and I have each been at this, career-wise and as friends, for over twenty years, and have gotten to hit a lot of milestones along the way. We’ve gotten to share the stage plenty of times over the years, and playing UGA was just a preview of what’s coming for the rest of these shows.”

The Full Tour Schedule And Openers

The Double Down Tour runs four dates across two distinct phases, three summer stadium shows in August and then a closing night at one of the largest entertainment venues in the country in December.

August 1, Washington-Grizzly Stadium, Missoula, Montana — openers Chase Matthew, Lauren Watkins, Dee Jay Silver and DJ Rock

August 16, Petco Park, San Diego, California — openers Gavin Adcock, Dee Jay Silver and DJ Rock

August 20, Nationals Park, Washington DC — openers Dylan Scott, Dasha, Dee Jay Silver and DJ Rock

December 11, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada — openers Jon Pardi, Chase Matthew, Dee Jay Silver and DJ Rock

Dee Jay Silver and DJ Rock appear on all four dates.

The rotating cast of opening acts, Gavin Adcock, Dasha, Chase Matthew, Jon Pardi, Dylan Scott and Lauren Watkins across various shows, represents a strong cross-section of country music’s current generation.

How To Get Tickets And What They Cost

The ticketing timeline is as follows. Fan club members for both Aldean and Bryan get first access, presales open Wednesday May 6 at 10 AM local time and run through Thursday May 7 at 10 PM local time.

Local team presales begin Thursday May 7 at 10 AM. General on sale is Friday May 8 at 10 AM local time at JasonAldean.com, LukeBryan.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Early ticket pricing based on initial availability has shown starting prices around $181 for the Washington DC show at Nationals Park and up to $288 for the Missoula show at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Premium and floor tickets will be higher.

VIP packages are available through VIPNation.com. Options vary by date but generally include premium tickets, exclusive backstage tour access, entry to a pre-show VIP Tailgate Lounge, and an exclusive VIP gift item.

With only four dates announced, each venue is a limited opportunity. The Sanford Stadium show sold out.

There is no reason to expect these will move differently.

Why The UGA Show Was The Starting Point

The Sanford Stadium show on April 25 was the origin of everything that is now being announced.

The two artists had played together before over their 20-plus year friendship and parallel careers, but the UGA show was different in kind.

It was 63,000 people in one of college football’s most iconic settings, both artists sharing the stage throughout the night, running through their respective catalogs and overlapping in ways that demonstrated a chemistry most country fans already suspected was there.

The announcement video for the Double Down Tour leaned directly into that history.

Aldean and Bryan posted a humorous clip that recreated the intro skit from the UGA show, the two of them bickering over who should open for whom, a coin flip landing on its side, and the conclusion that neither of them is opening because both of them are headlining.

The joke is that two artists who have each headlined stadiums and arenas for decades are now simply doing it simultaneously, in the same building, on the same night.

That format, genuine co-headlining where both artists command the full stage, is rare at the stadium level.

Most co-headlining tours involve one act playing and then the other. What Aldean and Bryan appear to be building is something more integrated, with the two of them sharing the stage for portions of the night rather than simply taking turns.

The UGA setlist, which was publicly circulated after the show, confirmed that format.

What Is Jason Aldean Releasing Now?

The Double Down Tour announcement comes one week after Aldean released his 12th studio album “Songs About Us” on April 24, a 20-song project that has been described as his best album in a decade by Entertainment Focus.

The album’s title track is the duet with Bryan, and it is the direct creative connection that produced both the UGA show and the Double Down Tour.

The album also features Aldean’s 31st career No. 1 single “How Far Does A Goodbye Go” and his current Top 15 radio single “Don’t Tell On Me.”

Aldean is the ACM Artist of the Decade and has now placed 31 songs at the top of the country charts, a figure that places him among the most commercially dominant artists in the history of the format.

His previous release, the career retrospective “30 Number Ones,” debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, marking his 13th Top 10 country album in 20 years.

The Songs About Us Tour separately kicks off in Maine this July, a headlining run that the Double Down Tour dates are inserted into rather than replacing.

The August and December shows are additions to an already full touring year.

What Does The Partnership Mean?

Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan are the two dominant figures in mainstream country music over the past 15 years, the artists most likely to come up in the same sentence when someone describes what country radio and country stadiums looked like across that era.

Bryan has 31 No. 1 singles and more than 26.6 billion global streams. He is the most digitally certified country artist of all time with 117.5 million digital single units.

He holds five Entertainer of the Year titles from the ACMs and CMAs combined. His 2026 is already full, the Word on the Street Tour kicks off May 29 in New Hampshire and runs through September.

They are both from Georgia. They grew up in the same general region, played the same kinds of clubs early in their careers, and have described each other’s music as part of the soundtrack of their own lives.

The duet “Songs About Us” is built on exactly that shared biography, the idea that the country songs they loved growing up were singing about people like them, and that the songs they have made in the 20 years since have become that same kind of soundtrack for other people.

That is what four stadium shows in 2026 are built on. A 20-year friendship, a new duet, a 63,000-person crowd in Athens that showed what was possible, and a tour announcement that arrived six days later.