Alex Zanardi Is Dead At 59 And His Comeback Story Was Unlike Any In Sports History

Alex Zanardi died on the evening of Friday May 1, 2026. He was 59 years old. His family announced the news on Saturday morning in a statement that began:

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly on the evening of yesterday, May 1.”

The statement said he “died peacefully, surrounded by the affection of those closest to him.” No cause of death was given. He is survived by his wife Daniela and his son Niccolo.

The date is significant in ways the motorsport world does not need explained. May 1, 1994, is the day Ayrton Senna died at Imola.

It is a date the racing community has mourned for 32 years. It is now also the day Alessandro Zanardi left.

He was a Formula 1 driver. A two-time CART champion. A four-time Paralympic gold medalist. A man who lost both legs in a crash and then designed his own prosthetics, joking that he made himself taller.

A man who stood up from a wheelchair at an awards ceremony weeks after the crash that nearly killed him and made the audience laugh.

A man who survived a second catastrophic accident in 2020 only to spend two years in rehabilitation and then return home to his family.

The Boy From Bologna And The Path To F1

Alessandro Leone Zanardi was born on October 23, 1966, in Bologna, Italy, and grew up in the nearby town of Castel Maggiore on the city’s outskirts.

He built his first kart from the wheels of a dustbin and pipes from his father’s work. That origin story, the handmade cart, the resourcefulness, the refusal to wait for things to be given, could have been written specifically to foreshadow the man he became.

He dominated the top class of the CIK-FIA European Karting Championship in 1987, winning all five rounds.

By 1991 he was in Formula 3000, where he won his debut race and nearly won the championship in his first full season.

Eddie Jordan noticed and brought him into Formula 1 for the final three races of the 1991 season. The path was clear.

He raced in Formula 1 from 1991 through 1994, for Jordan, Minardi and Lotus, and then again briefly in 1999 for Williams. His best result was a sixth-place finish at the 1993 Brazilian Grand Prix, which gave him his only Formula 1 championship point.

He was not a championship contender in F1. He was something more interesting. A driver everyone who worked with him recognized as gifted, even if the machinery never fully reflected it.

He famously reflected later that he should have stayed as the Benetton test driver in the off-season of 1993-94, as the seat would likely have been his for 1994, the year that car, driven by Michael Schumacher, won the world championship.

The CART Years

Between his two spells in Formula 1, Zanardi went to the United States and became something in CART racing that he never quite had the equipment to be in Formula 1. A champion.

Driving for Chip Ganassi Racing, he won the CART World Series in 1997 and then again in 1998, back-to-back titles, 15 race victories, a period of dominance that established him as one of the best open-wheel drivers in the world.

He returned to CART racing in 2001. On September 15 of that year, the weekend after the September 11 terrorist attacks, when CART raced in Germany because the series was already there and could not return to the United States, Zanardi was competing in the American Memorial race at the Lausitzring.

Thirteen laps from the end, exiting the pits, fluids on the track caused his car to spin across the circuit. He was struck by Alex Tagliani’s car. Both of Zanardi’s legs were severed in the impact.

The accounts from that day are almost impossible to sit with. The blood loss was enormous.

His condition appeared immediately and obviously desperate. The IndyCar chaplain gave him last rites.

The outcome that everyone who saw the crash expected did not happen. Alex Zanardi held on.

He spent six weeks in hospital and underwent 15 operations. When he was well enough, he designed his own prosthetic legs, and made the joke that he had made himself taller.

Within weeks of the crash, he appeared at the Autosprint Golden Helmets awards ceremony in Italy.

He stood up from his wheelchair. He told jokes. The audience, which had come prepared for sadness, found itself laughing instead.

The Paralympic Chapter That Defined The Second Half Of His Life

After the accident, Zanardi set himself a goal that would have seemed extraordinary for anyone and was genuinely unprecedented for a man in his circumstances.

He wanted to represent Italy at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London. To do that, he had to take up handcycling, a discipline he had never competed in, and reach a level that would qualify him for the world’s highest-level parasports competition within roughly a decade.

He did it. He did more than do it. He won two gold medals at London 2012.

Four years later in Rio, he won two more. Four Paralympic gold medals total, plus two silvers.

He also won 12 UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in various categories, competed in the New York City Marathon on a handcycle, and set a record at an Ironman event.

The nature of elite Paralympic competition is sometimes underappreciated by people who are not close to the sport. These are not consolation events.

They are fiercely contested by athletes who have trained as hard as any in the world, in disciplines that are technically demanding and physically brutal.

Zanardi competed at the highest level in one of those disciplines for over a decade after the crash, winning more than almost anyone who has ever participated in it.

The 2020 Crash

On June 19, 2020, Zanardi was participating in the Obiettivo 3 relay, an event involving Paralympic handbike athletes in Tuscany, when he lost control of his vehicle and veered into the oncoming lane.

A truck was approaching. The collision was direct and devastating.

He suffered serious facial and cranial trauma and was placed in a medically-induced coma at the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena, where he underwent three hours of neurosurgery and maxillofacial surgery.

Several delicate operations followed. He was transferred to a hospital in Padua.

He received care over the following years at multiple facilities. At the end of December 2021, he was able to return home, though not permanently.

Further treatment in Ravenna followed. In late September 2022, he returned home for good.

Pope Francis praised him publicly after the 2020 crash as an example of strength amid adversity and sent Zanardi a handwritten letter of encouragement assuring him and his family of his prayers.

From the time he returned home in 2022 until his death, his family maintained a respectful silence about his condition.

The racing and sporting world gave him that privacy. It was an unusual gift in an era when little is private, and it reflected the depth of the affection people felt for him.

He died on May 1, 2026. His family said he died peacefully.

How Has The Formula 1 Community Reacted?

Stefano Domenicali, the president of Formula 1, spoke for many in the community.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Alex Zanardi. He was truly an inspirational person, as a human and as an athlete. I will always carry with me his extraordinary strength. He faced challenges that would have stopped anyone, yet he continued to look forward, always with a smile and a stubborn determination that inspired us all.”

Drivers at events over the years had sought him out specifically for photographs and to hear him speak.

He told elaborate stories about his life and adventures with the energy of someone who understood what it meant to still be there to tell them.

His smile was, by all accounts of everyone who ever met him, the first and last thing they remembered.

He was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2013. He competed in Formula 1.

He won two CART championships. He won four Paralympic gold medals. He built his first kart from bin wheels and pipes.