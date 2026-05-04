Nurses Week 2026 Is Here And Here Are All The Confirmed Deals

National Nurses Week 2026 runs from Tuesday May 6 through Tuesday May 12, and dozens of restaurants, retailers and brands have confirmed deals, discounts and free items specifically for nurses and healthcare workers.

Several deals have already started as early as May 4, which means if you are a nurse reading this today, there is free food available to you right now.

Here is every confirmed deal we could verify, organized by category, with the specific dates, requirements and fine print you need to claim each one.

What Is National Nurses Week?

National Nurses Week has run annually since 1990, established by the American Nurses Association to recognize the contributions of nurses to healthcare and to their communities.

It begins on May 6, National Nurses Day, and ends on May 12, which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the 19th-century British nurse widely credited as the founder of modern nursing.

Florence Nightingale was born on May 12, 1820. The week is bookended by the profession’s present and its most important historical figure.

There are approximately 4.3 million registered nurses working in the United States right now, the largest single component of the American healthcare workforce.

They work in hospitals, schools, nursing homes, clinics, military bases, prisons and private homes. They work night shifts and holiday shifts and double shifts. The deals below are a small acknowledgment of that.

Free Food Starting Now

Chick-fil-A is offering nurses a free original chicken sandwich from May 4 through May 9 through its mobile app.

To redeem the offer, you must complete ID.me verification in the Chick-fil-A app to confirm your nurse or healthcare worker status.

The offer is available at participating locations, which may vary, check the app for your nearest participating restaurant before making the trip.

Shake Shack is offering nurses a free ShackBurger or VeggieShack from May 4 through May 12 with the purchase of at least one other menu item.

The offer is in-person only at participating locations and requires a valid ID. No app required, walk in, show your badge or healthcare ID and order.

McAlister’s Deli is offering nurses a complimentary sweet or unsweet tea at participating locations from May 4 through May 8. Show a valid medical ID at checkout. No purchase required for the tea.

Potbelly Sandwich Works is offering nurses a free cookie or regular fountain drink when you buy an entrée from May 4 through May 12. Show a valid healthcare employee ID at participating locations.

The same offer also applies to teachers. Through May 10, Potbelly is also offering 10 percent off catering orders over $200 with code SAVE10 at checkout at participating locations.

Scooter’s Coffee is offering nurses and healthcare workers a free medium drink at participating locations on Tuesday May 5, one specific day.

You need a valid healthcare ID. The offer is not eligible for mobile order ahead, so you need to go in person.

Ruby Tuesday is offering nurses a free add-on Garden Bar with any entrée purchase on May 5 and May 6 only at participating locations when you show valid ID and use code THANKYOU26. This offer is dine-in only.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is offering 15 percent off all orders for nurses from Monday May 4 through Friday May 8 at all participating locations. Present a valid school or workplace ID to get the discount. The offer cannot be combined with other promotions.

Applebee’s is offering nurses 20 percent off dine-in meals from May 4 through May 10. You must show a valid ID, badge or be in uniform to qualify.

The Deals That Start On May 6

Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering nurses one free Bagel and Shmear of their choice with the purchase of any item, but only on Wednesday May 6 and only for in-bakery orders placed that day.

Show a valid work ID at the counter. This is a one-day-only deal so if you want a free bagel from Einstein Bros., May 6 is the day.

Insomnia Cookies is running two separate offers. The first is a free cookie from May 6 through May 12 with valid ID in-store and no purchase required.

The second is for Insomnia Rewards Members only: a buy one get one free cookie deal with valid ID in-store, plus 20 percent off online orders of 50 or more cookie packs using the code EARNEDIT26.

Chipotle is offering healthcare workers a chance to win a free entrée e-gift card through an entry sweepstakes running through May 12.

One hundred thousand healthcare workers who enter will be randomly selected on May 13 and will have 48 hours to verify their ID to receive the e-gift card. This is a sweepstakes rather than a guaranteed deal but the entry is free and the odds are not bad given the volume of winners.

Scrubs And Work Gear

All Seasons Uniforms is offering nurses 20 percent off medical scrubs and lab coats starting May 6.

This is a straightforward discount on workwear at a brand that specifically serves the healthcare market.

JAANUU, a medical scrubs company founded by a female pediatrician, is offering 25 percent off sitewide from May 6 through May 12 with the code NW25.

JAANUU is a premium scrubs brand known for its fit and fabric quality.

Fabletics is offering nurses a $15 scrub set for Nurses Week when you become a VIP member.

If you have been considering Fabletics scrubs and have not signed up yet, this week is the time.

Shoes And Athletic Gear

Lululemon offers nurses and licensed healthcare professionals 15 percent off in-store and online year-round, verified through SheerID. Nurses Week is a good time to use it if you have not already.

ASICS offers medical professionals 25 percent off full-priced footwear and 30 percent off qualifying full-priced clothing online and in retail stores after verifying medical professional status through SheerID.

Brooks offers nurses 25 percent off eligible items on BrooksRunning.com through the Community Heroes Ambassador Program via ID.me, a free membership program with up to three single-use codes per rolling 12 months.

Nike offers medical professionals 10 percent off after SheerID verification.

New Balance offers 15 percent off online after ID.me verification.

Adidas offers an exclusive discount online, in-store and at factory outlets via ID.me.

HOKA offers a discount at checkout via ID.me verification.

Meal Kits And Grocery

Factor Meals, a prepared meal delivery service, is offering nurses 55 percent off their first box plus free shipping, then 15 percent off the next 51 boxes. Verify with ID.me.

Home Chef is offering nurses 50 percent off their first box plus free shipping and 10 percent off future orders, plus a free dessert for life — verified through ID.me.

Thrive Market, the online healthy food and product retailer, is offering nurses a free one-year membership through ID.me verification. A Thrive Market membership normally costs $59.99 per year.

Other Deals Worth Knowing

Verizon is offering nurses unlimited service for $20 per line for four lines, a significant discount on phone bills that is available to eligible new and existing customers and confirmed through ID.me.

Amazon is offering 30 percent off Premier Protein 12-pack shakes with the code Premier30 starting May 6, a deal worth knowing for nurses who rely on quick protein options during long shifts.

Levi’s offers nurses 10 percent off after SheerID verification.

Madewell offers 15 percent off online and in-store through SheerID.

L.L.Bean offers 10 percent off one purchase after SheerID employment verification.

How To Claim Most Of These Deals

The two most useful tools for claiming Nurses Week discounts across multiple brands are ID.me and SheerID.

Both are digital identity verification platforms that confirm employment status for nurses and healthcare workers.

Setting up an ID.me account at ID.me takes approximately 10 minutes and requires a government-issued ID and proof of employment.

Once verified, the account can be used to unlock discounts at dozens of brands, not just during Nurses Week but year-round.

SheerID works similarly and is used by Nike, Lululemon, Levi’s, Madewell and others. Both are free to sign up for and the verification is one-time rather than per-brand.

For restaurant deals, the requirement is simpler: a valid nursing badge, healthcare employee ID or verification in the Chick-fil-A app via ID.me.

Not all restaurant locations participate, calling ahead is worth doing for any restaurant deal, particularly the ones that specify participating locations.

National Nurses Week begins Tuesday May 6 and runs through Tuesday May 12. Several deals began May 4 or May 5.

If you are a nurse and you have not started claiming these yet, today is a good day to start.