A Tribute to a Media Legend: Nabil Ghali Honored by the General Intelligence Service





Lieutenant General Ahmed Ali Ibrahim Mufaddal and Nabil Ghali,





In a heartwarming ceremony held at the headquarters of Radio Belady 96.6 in Port Sudan, the General Intelligence Service paid tribute to Nabil Ghali, a revered media icon and esteemed “Professor of Generations.” The event, which took place on Saturday, was graced by the presence of Bishop Sarabamon, Bishop of Atbara, Omdurman, and North Sudan, and Father Basada Bishara, priest of the Church of the Lady Maiden in Port Sudan.





Mufaddal, Nabil Ghali, Bishop Sarabamon, Bishop of Atbara, Omdurman, and North Sudan, and Father Basada Bishara, priest of the Church of the Lady Maiden in Port Sudan





Lieutenant General Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal, Director General of the General Intelligence Service, extended a warm welcome to Bishop Sarabamon and Father Bishara, expressing deep admiration for the distinguished Nabil Ghali. He lauded Ghali as a true Sudanese patriot and a dedicated professional who has devoted over half a century to journalism, culture, and the arts. Lieutenant General Mufaddal emphasized that Ghali’s contributions to Sudanese media make him deserving of this honor, despite the tragic loss of his home, literary archives, and personal memoirs due to the devastating actions of criminal militias. Mufaddal highlighted that Ghali is celebrated in the media and cultural community for embodying the finest qualities—love, dedication, commitment, and a steadfast commitment to spreading peace and respect.

Reflecting on the destruction wrought by the Rapid Support Militia, Lieutenant General Mufaddal lamented the attacks on religious institutions, both churches and mosques, and the violation of the rights of Christians and Muslims alike.

Bishop Sarabamon expressed his gratitude to the General Intelligence Service and its Director General, emphasizing that honoring Nabil Ghali is a tribute not only to the Coptic community in Sudan but to all who work in media and culture. He underscored the vital role of the press in the current struggle, equating it with the efforts of the Sudanese Armed Forces in defending the nation. Bishop Sarabamon expressed his hope that the media would continue to inspire the youth and citizens to stand strong for their country, offering his blessings and concluding with, “May God be with you.”

In his remarks, Nabil Ghali conveyed his deep appreciation for the recognition, especially in such challenging times. He expressed his joy at being honored during his lifetime—a departure from the custom of posthumous recognition—and shared his wish that his late wife could have witnessed the occasion. Ghali concluded his heartfelt speech with a hopeful message: “I pray that we meet again in a Sudan that is safe, stable, and thriving. May God bless you all.”