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Netanyahu Dead? No, And Here Is Where The Six Fingers Hoax Actually Came From
Is Netanyahu dead? No. Is the video of his March 12 press conference AI-generated? No. Does the Israeli Prime Minister have six fingers? Also no.
Is Netanyahu dead? No. Is the video of his March 12 press conference AI-generated? No. Does the Israeli Prime Minister have six fingers? Also no.
The United States Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has been struck in a drone attac.
Lieutenant General Ahmed Ali Ibrahim Mufaddal and Nabil Ghali,
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018/3/24/1751705/-Twitter-pictures-from-MarchForOurLives-around-the-country