Philosophy & Religion

Exploring the Boundaries of Justice: An Interview with Designer Ayushi Jain on Decolonizing Design and Speculative Design

Adele By – Apr 26, 2023

As society continues to grapple with systemic inequalities and injustices, designers are increasingly using their skills and creativity to imagine new possibilities for the future. One approach that has gained traction in recent years is speculative design, a method that uses design to explore poten