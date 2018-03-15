Philosophy & Religion

Lieutenant General Ahmed Ali Ibrahim Mufaddal and Nabil Ghali,
As society continues to grapple with systemic inequalities and injustices, designers are increasingly using their skills and creativity to imagine new possibilities for the future. One approach that has gained traction in recent years is speculative design, a method that uses design to explore poten
In 1996 the Tibetan Government in Exile, under the direct control of the Dalai Lama, issued an official ban on the centuries-old Tibetan Buddhist practice of Dorje Shugden.
By Dr. John O. Hunter