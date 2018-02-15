Allentown Art Festival Design Contest

Deadline March 10th, 2018

$2000 First Prize Allentown Design Competition

$500 Second Prize

$250 Third Prize

which will be incorporated into the annual t-shirt, show guide brochure, annual poster, and other marketing materials.

judged on Quality of Design, Creativity and Originality.

Check info from our website at: www.allentownartfestival.com

Note: all winning designs become the “exclusive” property of the Allentown Art Festival By entering you are giving them the “exclusive” rights to use the winning design and you transfer ownership for copyright purposes.

INSTRUCTIONS:

· Design should Celebrate Buffalo’s Growth, Excitement, Heritage, Culture or Lifestyle.

· Both Must Appear in Your Design: 61st Annual and Buffalo’s Allentown Art Festival

· Design size: approximately 14″ x 14″

· Color/Printing: Full Process Color

· Designs must be entirely original and camera ready. You may submit up to 2 designs.

· NO clip-art, stock photos or copyrighted materials.

· Your name, address, phone number and email address must be attached in a sealed envelope on the back of each entry. If attending a school or college please indicate which one.

· If your art work is selected and was computer generated you must provide us with the original EPS vector or PSD file, no larger than 30MB created in either Adobe Illusrator, Photoshop or CorelDraw.

· If your media type is painting, drawing, etc your entry must be camera ready.

Drop off in person Fri, March 9th, 5-6pm or Sat March 10th, 10am – 1pm

at Allentown Art Festival, 435 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202

OR Mailed to Allentown Art Festival, Inc PO Box 1566, Ellicott Station, Buffalo, NY 14205

(must be postmarked by midnight March 10th, 2018)

Non-winning posters are to be picked up on Saturday April 7th from 10am to noon.

Inquiries: contact Design Chairperson at: allentownartfestival@gmail.com