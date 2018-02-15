Westminister Presbyterian Church Choir Concert

Westminster Presbyterian Church Presents Masterworks Concert





Two Performances of “Grant Us Peace” are a plea for reconciliation





BUFFALO, NY – The Westminster Presbyterian Church Choir will present “Grant Us Peace,” its annual Masterworks Concert to celebrate peace among all nations. The concert will take place on Friday, February 23 at 7:30 PM and during worship service on Sunday, February 25 at 10:30 AM in the Westminster Presbyterian Church Sanctuary at 724 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY.





The Westminster Choir and orchestra will give voice to two popular works by English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams: Dona Nobis Pacem and Five Mystical Songs which offer unique pleas for peace. Dr. Thomas Yorty, Pastor of Westminster, will preside at the service on Sunday, February 25.





Vaughan Williams composed Dona Nobis Pacem in 1936 as the world braced for the Second World War. Historians believe the composer drew from his experience as a World War I veteran and the devastating consequences of war. The Five Mystical Songs use religious poems by 17th century English poet George Herbert. The musical settings retain the intrinsic spirituality that is found in the original poetry.





Garrett Martin, Organist and Choirmaster at Westminster, says, “Both of these works offer Buffalo audiences the opportunity to experience the compositions of a 20th century master. Our choirs and instrumentalists will inspire the listener with a call to unity—both here and around the world.”





The concert is free, with donation gratefully received to benefit the Westminster Friends of Music. For more information, call 716-884-9437 or visit www.wpcbuffalo.org.