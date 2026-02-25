Bears Grant Tremaine Edmunds Permission To Seek A Trade

The Chicago Bears have granted permission to Tremaine Edmunds, one of their star linebackers, to seek a trade in a decision that is breaking this afternoon.

Edmunds signed a 4-year, $72 Million deal with Chicago before the 2023 season. He has one year remaining on his contract.

His contract includes $50 Million in guarantees.

During his 13 games of play in 2025, Edmunds recorded 112 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, 4 interceptions, 9 pass deflections, and 1 sack. Edmunds suffered an injury in November which caused him to miss four games.

Drafted 16th overall by the Buffalo Bills in 2018, he was the second youngest player ever drafted at just 19 years years and 11 months old. Though he has been in the NFL since 2018, he is just 27 years old.





His brother, a running back named Terrell Edmunds, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the same draft, making the pair the first set of brothers to be drafted in the same NFL Draft.

Edmunds is the youngest player ever to reach 100 games played, and carries with him a $17.6 Million cap hit in 2026.

His career totals tell the story. Edmunds has over 800 career tackles, making him one of just 12 active players at that mark and the third youngest to get there since 2000.

Advanced Metrics Unkind To Edmunds

Advanced metrics are not kind to Edmunds in coverage. His PFF coverage grade last season was 52.1, which is well outside the elite tier.

He allowed close to an 80 percent completion rate when targeted, which is a real problem in a league that passes on the majority of its plays. For a linebacker carrying a $17.5 million cap hit in 2026, that coverage liability is the kind of thing front offices avoid.

All-in-all, Edmunds may prove too expensive for his worth, and he certainly has a lot of “miles” on his body at 27 years old.

Where Could Edmunds Land?

Based on his cap figure and the current configurations of rosters around the league, it’s likely that Edmunds will not find a team willing to take on his cap figure.

His coverage statistics don’t warrant his current price tag, which is exactly why Chicago is looking to move on.

In the unlikely event that he is able to find a team willing to exchange assets for his services, here’s the most likely teams.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are in need of linebacker help, and could be looking quickly under the leadership of new head coach Mike McCarthy.

Pittsburgh tends to value high-tackle, physical defenders who are dependable week to week. Edmunds could be a perfect fit.

With upwards of $60 Million in cap space heading into free agency, Pittsburgh could make a move for the veteran.

Buffalo Bills

Who says you can’t go home?

Edmunds spent his first five years in Buffalo, knows the system, and the Bills have linebacker needs after losing depth this offseason. More importantly, Buffalo is in win-now mode with Josh Allen.

Edmunds could be a familiar face that provides instant ability to stop the run in Buffalo.

Who do you think will grab Edmunds for 2026? Let us know in the comments!