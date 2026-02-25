Brandon Aubrey Just Rejected Jerry Jones’ $7.5 Million Offer

Dallas Cowboys star kicker Brandon Aubrey has reportedly rejected an offer from Jerry Jones which would make him the highest paid kicker in the NFL.

Jones reportedly offered Aubrey upwards of $7.5 Million per year in a contract extension, but Aubrey rejected. The star kicker allegedly demanded $10 Million from Jones, leaving contract talks at a stalemate.

Jones and the Cowboys have placed a second round tender on Aubrey, meaning that if another team were to sign the kicker, that Dallas would have a chance to match the offer, or get a second round pick for their star.

Clarence Hill, a Dallas Cowboys reporter, said in a tweet, “The Cowboys have an offer on the table that would make Brandon Aubrey the highest paid kicker in the NFL, per source. As of now he wants more than they offered. That’s partly why a deal has yet to be done.”

The Cowboys have an offer on the table that would make Brandon Aubrey the highest paid kicker in the NFL, per source.

As of now he wants more than they offered. That’s partly why a deal has yet to be done

— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 24, 2026

The highest paid kicker in the NFL currently is Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs, who makes about $6.4 Million per season.

The Cowboys’ offer to Aubrey would make him far-and-away the highest paid kicker in the NFL, but apparently it’s not enough.

For those wondering why Aubrey has yet to sign an extension, his demands make the deadlock clear.

Aubrey Has Been Great, 5th Best In NFL History

Brandon Aubrey’s 88.2% career field goal percentage currently ranks him as the fifth most accurate kicker in NFL history. He has been named All-Pro in all three of his NFL seasons — an unprecedented achievement for a kicker.

Aubrey holds the NFL record for most career field goals made from 60 yards or longer, with six.

In Week 2 of the 2025 season against the Giants, Aubrey hit a 64-yard field goal to tie the game at the end of regulation, then hit the game-winner in overtime. That made him the first player in NFL history to convert a game-tying field goal with no time remaining in the fourth quarter and a game-winning field goal with no time remaining in overtime.

Will the Cowboys be able to maintain their star kicker? Let us know what you think in the comments!