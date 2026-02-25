Home Improvement Star Zachery Ty Bryan Is Going To Jail

Zachery Ty Bryan, the Home Improvement actor, was sentenced to 16 months in jail on Monday, February 23rd for charges stemming from an arrest that occurred in 2024.

Back in February of 2024, Bryan was arrested in La Quinta, California and charged with a felony DUI and a misdemeanor for an alleged contempt of court. Deputies had determined that Bryan had been in a crash based on the appearance of his vehicle, which led to his arrest.

Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told Fox News Digital about the arrest,

“Deputies assigned to the La Quinta Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Calle Tampico in La Quinta on a vehicle suspected of being involved in a recent traffic collision,”

She added,

“When deputies contacted the driver, they observed indications of impairment, leading to the driver’s arrest for driving under the influence with priors”

She then finished,

“The driver, later identified as 42-year-old Zachery Bryan, was booked into a Riverside County jail.”

The actor has a troubled history of many arrests, showing a lack of seriousness from a justice system that failed to hold him accountable until now.

Bryan’s Record Of Horrid Arrests Raises Questions About Accountability

In October of 2024, Bryan was arrested once again.

He was arrested for felony strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and interfering with making a police report following an argument with his girlfriend in 2020. He plead guilty to two misdemeanor domestic violence charges and served seven days in jail with 36 months probation.





In 2023 he was charged with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery, and misdemeanor harassment. In January 2025, he was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on second-degree domestic violence charges, with reports alleging he choked his girlfriend and punched her in the face multiple times.

This was not Bryan’s first, or second rodeo. The actor has been arrested six times over the last five years.

Bryan was denied probation, and has already served 57 days, meaning he will spend the next 14 months incarcerated.

More Trouble Could Be On The Way For Bryan

On March 2nd, Bryan is due back in court for his 2023 arrest for domestic violence, meaning things could only get worse for him.

The actor appeared in “True Heart,” and “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” and also appeared in the Netflix series “The Guardians of Justice.”

Bryan’s troubles are certainly not over, and his out of control behavior warrants serious repercussions. Bryan cannot be allowed to wreak havoc across America like he has been.