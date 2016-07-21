Pat Benatar & Neil Geraldo with Melissa Etheridge

Artpark Tues July 26 th 6:30pm

$17 to $112

Husband and Wife Classic Rock Superstars Pat Benatar and Neil Geraldo bring their

exciting stage show to Artpark with Melissa Etheridge opening the show. Benatar is

a mezzo-soprano and four time Grammy Award winner. He has recorded 15 top 40

singles including “Hit Me With Your Best Shot”, “Love is a Battlefield”, “We Belong”,

“Invincible”, “Heartbreaker”, “Treat Me Right”, “Fire and Ice”, “Promises in the Dark”,

“Shadows in the Night” and “All Fired Up.” Neil Geraldo is a powerhouse on guitar

and together they rock the house! Singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge is known for

her mixture of confessional lyrics, pop-based folk/rock and raspy, smoky vocals. She

has been nominated for fifteen Grammies (winning two in 1993 and 1995), an

Academy Award for best song in2007 (I Need to Wake Up) and a star on the Holl

ywood Walk of Fame in 2011.