California Gov. Brown predicts 4 billion will die because of climate change

At the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. California Gov. Jerry Brown predicted that if carbon emissions aren’t reduced, 3 billion will die from “heat events,” and one billion will be subjected to vector diseases.

Brown to reporters in attendance:

“[C]arbon emissions are growing, and we’ve got to radically turn that around, or the migrations you’re seeing now are going to be child’s play.

“… widespread disruption, more conflicts, more terrorism, more insecurity because of climate disruption. The prospect is 3 billion people on this planet will be subject to fatal lethal heat events – 3 billion – and 1 billion will be subjected to vector diseases that they’re not now subject to now….

“Does disaster loom? Yes, and I’m doing what I can to motivate people. People are asleep…. It’s a huge problem, and there’s just two big topics…. One is the risk of nuclear destruction or incident…. That’s a serious matter, and yet we have very little discussion going on with Russia with climate change – a serious matter, what’s going on,” he said.