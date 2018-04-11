CANISIUS COLLEGE CELEBRATES 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF AFRO-AMERICAN SOCIETY

BUFFALO, NY ‒ Members of the community are invited to join alumni and friends to

commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Canisius Afro-American Society (AAS), entitled “Our Past, Our Progress.”





“Canisius is very connected to Buffalo, so we want to get the local community involved in

this celebration,” says Janelle Brooks ̓04, MS ̓06, chair of the anniversary celebration committee.





Campus and community-wide events are planned through April to celebrate the 50th

anniversary.

• On Saturday, April 14 at 6 p.m., the Afro-American Society presents “Flava in Ya Ear,” a

fashion show featuring styles from the 1970s, African prints, monochromatic, hip hop flava

and much more in the Montante Cultural Center. Tickets are $7 for general admission and

$10 for VIP. For more information, contact afro@canisius.edu.





• Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ‒ Drea D’Nur brings her soulful sounds to the Montante

Cultural Center. Her performance is entitled “Healing Songs in Beautiful Spaces.” D’Nur’s

work, which often has activist undertones, has received national and international acclaim.

Tickets are $35 and are available here.





• Saturday, April 21 at 6 p.m. ‒ the Afro-American Society Ball will be held at the Pan

American Grill in the Courtyard Room, 391 Washington Street in Buffalo. Don your best

formal attire, enjoy dinner and drinks, and get ready to dance the night away to the sounds

of the Lyfe Band.





• Sunday, April 22 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ‒ Relax and catch up on the weekend’s events at

the Afro-American Society Alumni & Friends Brunch on in the Grupp Fireside Lounge

in the Richard E. Winter ̓42 Student Center.

Click here to register and for a complete listing of events.





ADD 1/AAS 50th Anniversary

It was five decades ago that undergraduates Lei Roi Johnson ̓71, Robert H. Maloney ’71,

Albert D. (Tarabu) Kirkland ’71, Frank Barbee ’70 and Arnold Daniels Jr. ’71 PhD, recognized the college’s need for a more diverse student body and curriculum.

Together they established the Afro-American Society in fall 1968. Founded by students for

students, the AAS is dedicated to promoting and upholding its vast African heritage and uniting students to create racial harmony.





For more information about this monumental occasion, contact the Office of Alumni

Engagement at (716) 888-2700 or email alumni@canisius.edu

Canisius is one of 28 Jesuit universities in the United States and the premier private

university in Western New York.