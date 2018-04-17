Classical Concerts Schedule: May 2018 events at Mercyhurst University





SMALL ENSEMBLES CONCERT

Wednesday, May 2, 7 p.m.

Walker Recital Hall

The D’Angelo Department of Music at Mercyhurst University presents its small chamber ensembles in concert on Wednesday, May 2, at 7 p.m. in Walker Recital Hall. The program will feature the Chamber Singers (directed by Tom Brooks); Saxophone Quartet and Clarinet Choir (both directed by Rebecca Wunch); Flute Ensemble (directed by Amanda Sage); Brass Ensemble (directed by Kent Tucker); and String Chamber Ensemble (directed by Jonathan Moser). The concert is free and open to the public; call 814-824-2394 for more information.

WIND ENSEMBLE CONCERT

Saturday, May 5, 4 p.m.

Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center

Dr. Scott Meier directs the Mercyhurst University Wind Ensemble in its yearend concert on Saturday, May 5, at 4 p.m. in the Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center. The program will feature three monumental works from very different composers: “Country Band March” by Charles Ives, “Equus” by Erie Whitacre, and “Limerick Daydreams” by Nathan Daughtrey. Meier promises, “This concert will be a wild ride and well worth the time spent!” General admission tickets are $5; $2 for Mercyhurst students and staff and children 12 and under. Call 814-824-2394 for more information.

DIG INTO ERIE’S PAST

Sunday, May 6, 2-4 p.m.

Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center lobby

Have you ever found an artifact or fossil that you’d like to learn more about? Bring it to this special event for an examination by the faculty of Mercyhurst University’s Departments of Anthropology/Archaeology and Geology. They’ll examine your object and provide you with information about it. (Note: Financial appraisals will not be offered.) Weather permitting, you can also try your hand at making stone tools. This event is free and open to people of all ages. For information, contact Dr. Mary Ann Owoc, mowoc@mercyhurst.edu.

MERCYHURST CIVIC ORCHESTRA

Sunday, May 6, 4 p.m.

Walker Recital Hall

The Mercyhurst Civic Orchestra presents its “Concert of Soloists” on Sunday, May 6, at 4 p.m. in the university’s Walker Recital Hall. In addition to a Civic Orchestra performance of Symphony No. 4, D. 417 (Tragic) by Franz Schubert, the program will include performances by winners of the orchestra’s Concerto Competition earlier this year. Violinist Sadie Anderson will be featured in the Violin Concerto, Op. 14. 1. Allegro by Samuel Barber; soprano Jeanette Fournier in Ariette des Ännchen from Der Freischütz by Carl Maria von Weber; and pianist Christian Goulione in Concerto No. 23 in A major, K. 488. 1. Allegro by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The concerto competition is open to all Mercyhurst students who are taking voice or instrument lessons and to high school students who are active participants in the Civic Orchestra. General admission tickets are $5; $2 for Mercyhurst students and staff and children 12 and under. Call 814-824-2394 for more information.

HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL EXHIBIT

Monday, May 7, 4-8 p.m.

Hirt Academic Center, Rooms 212, 213 and 214

Students in Dr. Averill Earls’ “History & Memory of the Holocaust” class will create a pop-up Holocaust Memorial exhibit to honor the memory of those who died and were persecuted. The exhibit will be open Monday, May 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Rooms 212, 213 and 214 of Mercyhurst’s Hirt Academic Center. With a focus on giving a “Voice to the Voiceless,” in addition to memorializing Jewish victims of the Holocaust, they will integrate non-Jewish victims into their displays, including the Roma/Scintii, homosexuals, political prisoners, Catholics, Jehovah’s Witnesses, and more. The centerpiece will be an abstract display of flowers, hung upside down to represent the inverted colored triangular patches worn by concentration camp inmates. The exhibit will also include audio and visual elements, as well as “learn more” stations where students will discuss their research. The exhibit is free and open to the public; for information, contact Dr. Averill Earls, aearls@mercyhurst.edu.