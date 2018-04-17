‘Little Women’ Preview Screening, 2 to 4 pm Saturday, May 5

Loved by generations, “Little Women” is a truly universal coming of age story. Join us for a free preview of “Little Women”. Bring your friends and experience the first hour of the new MASTERPIECE/BBC co-production of “Little Women” on the WNED-TV studio big screen.

Screening of the first hour of new PBS special “Little Women” starring Emily Watson (The Theory of Everything, Hilary and Jackie) as Marmee, the devoted mother of the four adolescent March girls; Michael Gambon (Churchill’s Secret, Page Eight) as Mr. Laurence; and Angela Lansbury (Murder, She Wrote, The Manchurian Candidate) as the March family matriarch, Aunt March. The March sisters—the “little women” of the title—feature newcomer Maya Hawke as the willful and adventurous Jo; Willa Fitzgerald (Scream: The TV Series) as the eldest and most virtuous, Meg; Annes Elwy (King Arthur: Excalibur Rising) as the shy sister, Beth; and Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies) as Amy, the youngest of the family.

Second Generation Theatre will perform selections from their upcoming PAGE TO STAGE event at MusicalFare on May 20.

The sisters rehearse Jo’s OPERATIC TRAGEDY and the song OUR FINEST DREAMS from the musical “Little Women.”

Casting includes: Sara Marioles as JO; Bethany Burrows as BETH; Arianne Davidow as AMY, and; Melissa Levin as MEG.

Tickets are required but they are FREE @: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/little-women-on-masterpiece-preview-screening-tickets-44150988796





For more information and tickets: https://www.wned.org/community/screenings-and-events/little-women/