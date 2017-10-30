FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS TRUMPS BAN ON TRANSGENDER IN THE MILITARY

Although adminstration lawyers tried to convince the judge she should dismiss the case because she didn’t know anything about the military Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ignored that insult and blocked provisions Trump’s August 24 memorandum concerning the enlistment and retention of transgender military service members. Judge Kollar-Kortelly ruled that the plaintiffs “have established that they will be injured by these directives, due both to the inherent inequality they impose, and the risk of discharge and denial of accession that they engender. ”

The judge also blasted Trump’s initial abrupt announcement via Twitter that came “without any of the formality or deliberative processes that generally accompany the development and announcement of major policy changes that will gravely affect the lives of many Americans.”

http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/30/politics/judge-blocks-trump-transgender-military-ban/index.html