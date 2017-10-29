CHINESE FOOD AND THE INVISIBLE POEPLE WHO COOK IT FOR YOU

Ever take notice of the workers in that Chinese restaurant you go to pick up your takeout from? It’s easy not to, even these silent workers are everywhere. In fact, there are more than three times more Chinese restaurants than there are McDonald’s. There’s a great article in this week’s New Yorker magazine that shines a light on America’s Chinese restaurant workers through the story of 29-year-old illegal immigrant Rainfrom a Chinese village north of Houyu. The article even mentions Buffalo, where the workers feel isolation. I’ll bet they do.

Who minds the pot?



