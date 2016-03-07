Film Now Playing

OPENING

LONDON HAS FALLEN—Action-thriller sequel to Olympus Has Fallen which concerns returning secret service agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) and his attempts to protect the leaders of the free-world from an assassination plot while gathered in London for the Prime Minister’s funeral. Co-starring Morgan Freeman and Aaron Eckhart. Directed by Babak Najafi. Flix, Maple Ridge, Regal Elmwood, Regal Niagara, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit, Regal Walden

TOUCHED WITH FIRE—Romantic drama about two manic-depressive poets (Katie Holmes and Luke Kirby) who begin a romance while staying at a psychiatric hospital that continues to blossom after their release. Co-starring Christine Lahti and Griffin Dunne. Directed by Paul Dalio. Dipson Amherst

A WAR—Danish war drama about a commander (Pilou Asbaek) who faces a courtroom trial after a judgment call leads to the deaths of 11 civilians during the war in Afghanistan. Directed by Tobias Lindholm. Eastern Hills

WHISKEY TANGO FOXTROT—Wartime comedy about a cable news journalist (Tina Fey) recounting her experiences covering the U.S. conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. Co-starring Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, and Alfred Molina. Directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. Flix, Maple Ridge, Regal Elmwood, Regal Niagara, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit, Regal Walden

ZOOTOPIA—Animated family comedy about a fugitive con artist fox (Jason Bateman) and a rookie bunny cop (Ginnifer Goodwin) who team in a city of anthropomorphic animals. Co-starring Idris Elba, and Shakira. Directed by Byron Howard, Rich Moore, and Jared Bush. Flix, Hamburg Palace, Maple Ridge, Regal Elmwood, Regal Niagara, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit, Regal Walden

ETC.

AM AMERICAN TAIL (1986)—Disney animated family adventure about a young Russian mouse who is separate from his family while emigrating to the United States and must find them in the new country. Directed by Don Bluth. Eastern Hills Sat 10am

EISENSTEIN IN GUANAJATO (2015)—International drama about legendary filmmaker Sergei Eisenstein (Elmer Back) who travels to Mexico to make a film after being shunned by Hollywood and has a sensual experience that changes his life and career. Directed by Peter Greenaway. Hallwalls Thu And Tue 7:30

THE FRENCH CONNECTION (1971)—William Friedkin’s Oscar-winning crime drama about New York Detective “Popeye” Doyle (Gene Hackman) and his increasingly desperate pursuit of a French heroin smuggler. Presented as part of the Buffalo Film Seminars. Dipson Amherst Tue 7

LINDA WERTMULLER: BEHIND THE WHITE GLASSES—Documentary about the life of the Italian filmmaker and the first woman to be nominated for the Oscar for Best Director. Directed by Valerio Ruiz. The Screening Room Sat 5:30, Tue and Thu 7:30

MUYBRIDGE STUDIES: ERIC SOUTHER IN PERSON—Experimental presentation from the Indiana-based video artist. Squeaky Wheel Sat 7

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES—Special presentation of the National Theatre. Dipson Amherst Sun 12

THE PRINCESS BRIDE (1987)—Rob Reiner’s classic storybook adventure fantasy about a farmhand (Cary Elwes) who embarks on a quest to rescue his beloved (Robin Wright) and live happily ever after. The Screening Room, Fri and Sat 7:30

SHAKEASPEARE IN LOVE (1998)—Oscar-winning romantic comedy which imagines the struggling young bard (Joseph Fiennes) finds love with a beautiful aspiring actress (Gwyneth Paltrow) who inspires him to write Romeo and Juliet. Directed by John Madden. North Park Mon 7

WAYNE’S WORLD (1992)—Comedy spin-off inspired by the popular SNL sketch about two dim-witted 20-something rock and roll enthusiasts (Mike Myers and Dana Carvey) and their cable access TV show. Directed by Penelope Spheeris. North Park Sat and Sun 11:30am