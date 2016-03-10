Film Now Playing

OPENING

10 CLOVERFIELD LANE- Sci-fi thriller and producer J.J. Abrams spiritual successor to Cloverfield starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a woman who discovers a horrifying truth about the outside world while living in an underground shelter with two others (John Goodman and John Gallager Jr.) Directed by Dan Tractenberg. Flix, Maple Ridge, Regal Elmwood, Regal Niagara, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit, Regal Walden.

THE BROTHER’S GRIMSBY- Action-comedy co-written by and starring Sasha Baron Cohen as a dimwitted soccer hooligan whose search for his long-lost brother who happens to be a deadly British spy (Mark Strong) leads to the two teaming up to stop a dangerous international plot. Directed by Louis Leterrier. Flix, Maple Ridge, Regal Elmwood, Regal Niagara, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit, Regal Walden.

THE PERFECT MATCH- Romantic-comedy about a charming African-American playboy (Terrence Jenkins) who unexpectedly meets and falls for the woman of his dreams (Cassie Ventura). Maple Ridge, Regal Elmwood, Regal Walden, Regal Transit

THE YOUNG MESSIAH- Christian-themed biblical drama about the childhood of Jesus based on the Anne Rice novel Christ the Lord: Out of Egypt. Regal Elmwood, Regal Niagara, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit, Regal Walden

(T)ERROR (2015)- Documentary exploring FBI entrapment during a counterterrorism sting operation. Presented by WNY Peace Center. Hallwalls Tue. 7

ETC.

AS GOOD AS IT GETS (1997)- James L. Brooks comedy-drama about the unlikely friendship that forms between a single mother (Helen Hunt), a misanthropic author (Jack Nichsolson), and a gay artist (Greg Kinnear). Riviera Theater Thu. 7

DONNIE DARKO (2000)- Mind-bending sci-fi psychological thriller and cult classic about a troubled teenager (Jake Gyllenhaal) plagued by bizarre visions of a large bunny rabbit. Directed by Richard Kelly. The Screening Room Fri. and Sat. 7:30

THE GOOD AMERICAN (2015)- Documentary about former NSA technical director and renownked codebreaker-turned-whistleblower Bill Binney and his attempts to expose corruption and greed following the NSA’s decision to abandon a surveillance tool that may have been able to prevent 9/11. Directed by Friedrich Moser. Featured in last week’s cover story. Free Screening presented by the Cultivate Cinema Circle at Burning Books, 420 Connecticut St. Wed. 8

MONSTER HUNT (2015)- Chinese fantasy action-adventure comedy and the highest crossing film in the country’s history about a group of unlikely heroes who must protect the child of a Monster Queen from forces of evil. Directed by Ramen Hui. Reviewed in this issue. North Park Sat. and Sun. 1130a

REBELS WITH A CAUSE (2012)- Documentary about the struggle of activists who band together to protect coastlines, farmlands, and open spaces from urban development. Shown in conjunction with the WNY Land Conservancy and including post-film discussion with reps from the organization, the Audobon society, and Knox Farm State Park. Roycroft Film Society, Parkdale School Auditorium, 141 Girard Ave. East Aurora Sun. 4

TARZAN (1999)- Disney animated family adventure about the famous man who was raised by gorillas and his struggles to live as a human among the jungle. Riviera Theater Sun. 2