Friends And Neighbors Season 2 Is Now Streaming And Jon Hamm Has Never Been Better

Your Friends and Neighbors Season 2 premieres today, April 3, 2026, on Apple TV. If you have not yet found this show, the reviews landing this morning make a compelling case that you should fix that immediately.

The Guardian called it a “brilliant, moreish caper.” IndieWire said Jon Hamm is “infinitely engrossing.” TVBrittanyF called it “diabolically hilarious” and said the second season is “even better than the first.”

Critics are not unanimous, more on that in a moment, but the consensus around the central performance and the addition of James Marsden as a new adversary is hard to argue with.

New episodes drop weekly every Friday through the June 5 finale.

What Is Your Friends And Neighbors?

Your Friends and Neighbors is a dark comedy crime drama created by Jonathan Tropper, the writer behind Banshee, and it stars Jon Hamm as Andrew “Coop” Cooper, a wealthy hedge fund manager in the fictional Connecticut suburb of Westmont.

He loses his job and his marriage in quick succession, then discovers an unexpected solution to both his financial and psychological problems… burgling his neighbors.

The premise is funnier and sharper than it sounds. Coop is not a hardened criminal. He is a man who finds that the risk and adrenaline of stealing from people who deserve to be stolen from provides exactly the sense of agency and purpose that his comfortable, hollowed-out suburban life had stopped providing.

Season 1 ended with Coop turning down an offer to return to his old life in legitimate finance.

Season 2 opens with Coop operating with greater confidence and more sophisticated infrastructure. He now has a partner in Elena, who poses as a ride-share driver and serves as lookout while Coop slips into his neighbors’ houses and lifts items that fund his new life.

His narration, delivered in the smooth, seductive cadence of an auction catalogue, describes each stolen item with collector’s porn precision.

The Richard Mille Felipe Massa chronograph going for upwards of $225,000. The voice-over device is one of the show’s signature pleasures.

The new problem is Owen Ashe. A billionaire of mysterious origin and enormous charisma, Owen moves into the neighborhood and almost immediately catches Coop in the act, on video.

What follows is the engine of the season: Owen threatens to expose Coop unless Coop helps him diversify and hide assets from government seizure.

The two men are now locked in an arrangement that is mutual blackmail dressed as friendship, and neither fully trusts the other. Watching them circle each other is the best thing the show has done in two seasons.

The James Marsden Factor

Every review of Season 2 eventually arrives at the same observation: James Marsden is extraordinary.

The role was built for him in a way that rarely happens, Owen Ashe is likable and disingenuous simultaneously, charming and domineering, financially brilliant and emotionally erratic.

You cannot get a read on him, and Marsden plays that unreadability with a precision that several reviewers described as scene-stealing.

CBR noted that Marsden “overshadows” Hamm at points, meant as a compliment to both actors. Collider said Ashe is “unpredictable” and that Marsden has “natural chemistry with both Hamm and Munn.”

TVBrittanyF observed that nobody but Marsden could have played the role because of his particular gift for making audiences love someone they should hate. IndieWire compared Ashe to “a live-wire that’s always about to blow.”

This is, as Gold Derby noted, part of a remarkable run for Marsden, who has also recently appeared in the rebooted Paradise and in Hulu’s Mike and Nick and Nick and Alice.

He arrives at Your Friends and Neighbors in the middle of a career moment where every role he takes seems to land.

Who Else Is In The Cast?

Jon Hamm is doing some of the most consistently enjoyable work of his post-Mad Men career here. Variety called his portrayal of Coop “tremendous.” RogerEbert.com described him as “never less than compelling.”

Richard Roeper wrote that Hamm “has one of his best roles yet” in a career that has included FBI agents, criminals, corrupt cops, and morally complicated protagonists across more than a dozen significant projects since Mad Men ended.

Amanda Peet as Mel, Coop’s ex-wife, draws particular praise in several reviews. Her emotional arc this season is described as one of the most significant of the show’s two-year run, with TVBrittanyF calling it her “best performance since Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.”

Hoon Lee and Eunice Bae as Grace and Barney get their own substantial storylines independent of Coop. Lena Hall as Ali, Coop’s sister who lives with bipolar disorder, is noted as a season standout by multiple reviewers.

Isabel Gravitt as Coop’s teenage daughter Tori draws mixed notices, some reviewers found the teenage subplot a welcome humanizing element, others found it unnecessary when the central drama is this engaging.

What Are The Critics Saying?

The critical reception is enthusiastic but not unanimous. The consensus around Hamm and Marsden is near-total. The consensus around the season as a whole is more complicated.

The Guardian called it brilliant. IndieWire said Season 2 makes the show “guilt-free” pleasure, an improvement on what it described as a “dreary sad-dad drama” in Season 1.

Collider called it “further proof” that this is one of the most addictive shows on streaming. TVBrittanyF said it makes Season 1 “look tame.”

Screen Rant was the outlier, calling the show “flashy, hollow, and mostly meaningless” and suggesting it tries to be too many genres at once without committing fully to any.





The comparison to Succession, which Screen Rant argued maintained a firmer satirical identity across four seasons, is a fair one, even if it sets an unfair benchmark.

The specific structural criticism that appears across several reviews is worth noting. Season 2 takes an episode or two to get going, some subplots are underdeveloped, and the shift away from the pure heist mechanics of Season 1 toward financial crime and corporate intrigue does not land as cleanly for every viewer.

The Mel-versus-neighbor dog poop subplot in particular is called out by multiple reviewers as tonally mismatched with the rest of the season.

Where most reviews converge: the final three episodes are described as big, bombastic, and highly entertaining, with believability stretched but entertainment value at a peak.

Episode 6, titled For Everything Else, There Was Bowling, is described by Variety as an interlude that reminds the audience Coop is human and that life’s devastations reach everyone regardless of net worth. Several reviewers cited it as the season’s emotional center.

Why You Probably Never Heard Of Season One

If the name sounds vaguely familiar but you have not watched the show, you have almost certainly seen a clip from it without knowing what it was from.

The Jon Hamm dancing in a neon-lit nightclub meme, which saturated TikTok, Bluesky, Instagram, and X for several months, was taken from Season 1 of Your Friends and Neighbors.

Collider called the show “arguably one of the most underrated series of last year” and expressed frustration that the meme circulated without driving more people to the actual show.

Season 1 is ten episodes and fully available on Apple TV. Season 2 premieres today. New episodes drop every Friday through June 5.