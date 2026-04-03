‘The Chosen’ Season 6 Is Coming To Prime Video On November 15 And The Finale Will Only Be In Theaters

The Chosen Season 6 finally has a release date. Prime Video and 5&2 Studios announced Friday, April 3, 2026, that the sixth season of the acclaimed biblical drama will premiere November 15, 2026, with a three-episode opening drop followed by weekly releases through December 6.

There is one significant catch. The season finale will not stream. It will be released exclusively in theaters globally in spring 2027, timed to Holy Week.

Creator Dallas Jenkins described the finale as “essentially a supersized episode that is going to be released as the theatrical global event all over the world.”

It is the most ambitious release structure the franchise has ever attempted, and if you know what Season 6 covers, you understand why.

What Is Season 6 About?

The Chosen Season 6 covers the final 24 hours of Jesus of Nazareth’s life. The crucifixion. The arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane after Judas’ betrayal. The trial.

The scattering of the disciples in confusion and fear. Everything The Chosen has spent five seasons building toward, the relationships, the character work, the slow accumulation of love and loyalty among the followers, arrives at its breaking point in a single day.

The official synopsis captures the weight of it.

“The hour has come. Before the sun sets, Jesus of Nazareth will be dead. Season Six captures the historic events of Jesus’ final day through the lives of those who love Him, and those who condemn Him. Pharisees call it justice. Romans call it peace. Followers call it murder. But in the face of loneliness and death, Jesus stands resolute in his plan that has always led to one place: the cross.”

Season 5 ended with the Last Supper and Jesus’ arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane, a deliberate and devastating cliffhanger that left millions of viewers waiting for what comes next. Season 6 is what comes next.

Why Is The Finale Going To Theaters?

Jenkins has been direct about this decision. The crucifixion itself, the most consequential event in the show’s entire seven-season arc, demanded a format larger than a streaming episode.

He also drew a careful distinction between his approach and the approach of Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ.

“I don’t think the crucifixion was family-friendly,” Jenkins told People. “We’ll still do some of that, but it won’t be quite as explicit as Mel’s.” His argument is that The Chosen does not need graphic violence to land the impact because it has done something Gibson’s film could not.

It has spent five seasons making audiences care deeply about every person in the room. The emotional stakes are already loaded. The finale just has to follow through.





“Everyone knows the basics of this part of the story,” Jenkins said in the announcement statement, “but not everyone knows the ‘why’ of the crucifixion and the extraordinary events of these 24 hours. We realized this not only deserved a season of television but a standalone full-length theatrical event as well. We wrote and filmed all of it with this in mind.”

Jenkins called Season 6 the most challenging project of the entire run. “Season 6 is the biggest season we’ve ever done, without a close second. It’s taking the longest to film, by far. The visual effects, the translations, especially, take at least two to three times longer than any season we’ve ever done.”

The Filming Of The Crucifixion

The cast and crew spent three weeks filming the crucifixion sequences in Matera, Italy in June 2025.

Matera, an ancient cave city in southern Italy that has served as a stand-in for Jerusalem in several major productions including Gibson’s own Passion, provided the visual and atmospheric context Jenkins was looking for.

At a press conference held at the Vatican at the end of that filming period, Jenkins described the three weeks as “the most challenging and difficult we had in filming,” saying it required him to “surrender everything to Christ.”

Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus and has now inhabited the role across six seasons, spoke about the emotional aftermath in an interview with EWTN News at ChosenCon in February 2026.

“For the first few months afterwards going to Mass, and even thinking about it now, I just get weepy. I get emotional. It’s hard. It’s left an indelible impression on me, mentally and emotionally sharing even just a percentage, a micron of a percentage, of the Lord’s passion. Playing it and reenacting it has left me absolutely humbled and moved.”

The Full Release Schedule

The six streaming episodes of Season 6 will release as follows: three episodes simultaneously on November 15, then one episode per week through December 6. The supersized finale episode will be released theatrically in spring 2027.

For the first time in the show’s history, all episodes will be released simultaneously in dozens of languages rather than translations being added after the initial release, a logistical undertaking that Jenkins cited as one of the primary reasons for the season’s extended production timeline.

Season 6 will be available on Prime Video in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Latin America. Lionsgate handles global distribution for the franchise.

Jenkins said in a Sunday night livestream that he believes Season 6 “is going to impact more people than any season we’ve ever done.”

Who’s In The Cast?

Jonathan Roumie returns as Jesus. The supporting cast includes Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter, Paras Patel as Matthew, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Noah James as Andrew, George H.

Xanthis as John, Abe Bueno-Jallad as James the Greater, Vanessa Benavente as Mary the mother of Jesus, Luke Dimyan as Judas Iscariot, Richard Fancy as Caiaphas, Paul Ben-Victor as King Herod, and Andrew James Allen as Pontius Pilate.

What Is ‘The Chosen’?

The Chosen is a historical drama following the life of Jesus as seen through the eyes of the people around him, his disciples, the people he healed, the officials who opposed him.

Created by Dallas Jenkins and produced by 5&2 Studios, it began as the most successful crowdfunded media project in history before building an audience of hundreds of millions of viewers across multiple platforms.

The franchise’s theatrical releases have collectively earned more than $139 million at the worldwide box office to date, a remarkable figure for faith-based content and one that reflects the show’s unusual crossover appeal beyond traditional churchgoing audiences.

In 2025, Amazon MGM Studios signed a first-look deal with 5&2 Studios that secured streaming rights to the first five seasons and theatrical and streaming rights to the final two, Season 6 covering the crucifixion and Season 7 covering the resurrection. Season 7 will be the show’s last.

The first five seasons of The Chosen are currently streaming on Prime Video.