DNG Leixlip’s leading Estate Agents are delighted to present No. 101 Glendale to the market. This is a truly magnificent, vastly extended, detached, family home, with a twist.This stunning detached family home comes with an added benefit of an adjoining, self contained, one bedroom unit. This property is presented in turn key condition throughout and immediately upon entering the workmanship, the attention to detail and the immaculately maintained nature of this property is clearly evident. Decorated with an abundance of sheer good taste and stylish flair, No. 101 Glendale is finished to a very high specification and enjoys all the benefits of contemporary living and design, sure to please even the most discerning of buyers. cheap jerseys http://www.cheapnfljerseysonlineus.top include a bespoke solid Beech kitchen with a complimenting breakfast bar a separate island unit with Absolute Black Granite work surfaces splashback, Granite concrete floors with underfloor heating, a raised contemporary feature fireplace in the main reception room, bespoke fitted bedroom furniture and a most elegant and palatial main bathroom with underfloor heating. On the first floor level you will find four generously proportioned bedrooms and a stunning main family bathroom.The features continue outside with a large, south/southwest facing rear garden accessed by two independent gated pedestrian entrances, the garden enjoys an abundance of seclusion and privacy from neighbouring homes, with a sun drenched garden, an extensive cobble lock patio area and a variety of colourful shrubbery and plant life. In addition, there is a 260sqft / 24sqm, concrete block built garage, which is fully wired to Industrial specification, with a mezzanine floor ideal for extra storage. To the front is a cobble lock driveway, with a 8ft / 2.5m wide side passage, providing off street parking for three/four cars and additional parking is on offer by means of ample on street parking around the corner.Located within one of Leixlip’s most sought after and highly regarded locations. 101 Glendale enjoys the best of both worlds, as it is away from the hustle and bustle, while still enjoying easy access to every conceivable amenity. Ideally located just five minutes walk from Leixlip village with its host of eateries, pubs and shops. The conveniences of Lucan and Celbridge are just minutes away too. Glendale is readily accessible to Intel and Hewlett Packard. Confey Louisa Bridge train stations and the N4/M4/M50 are also within striking distance. are fantastic, presentation is perfect and as an opportunity this outstanding. 1,725sqft / 160sqm to include an adjoining one bed self contained unit (which could be easily converted back into the main property)Main house c. 1,430sqft / 133sqm Self contained unit c. 295sqft / 27sqm (with independent pedestrian access)