Invincible Season 4 Just Revealed Thragg And What Lee Pace Said About Him Has Fans Terrified

Two weeks out from its March 18 premiere, Prime Video dropped a new Invincible Season 4 teaser on Wednesday that puts one name front and center: Thragg.

If you thought Omni-Man was terrifying, the show’s own promotional material is already telling you that was the warm-up.

The 30-second teaser spotlights Grand Regent Thragg, voiced by Lee Pace, as the primary threat of Season 4, with explosions, flames, combat carnage, and what appears to be Thragg brutalizing Mark’s half-brother Oliver.

The official Invincible account accompanied the teaser with a pointed message to fans: “In two weeks, you’ll start to understand why some refer to Conquest as ‘light work.'”

In two weeks, you'll start to understand why some refer to Conquest as "light work" pic.twitter.com/rPTdV3BXnd

— INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 4, 2026

Conquest, voiced by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, nearly killed Mark Grayson in the Season 3 finale. He left Mark in pieces. Thragg is being positioned as something categorically beyond that.

Who Is Thragg And Why Does He Matter?

In Robert Kirkman’s original Image Comics run, Thragg is the Grand Regent of the Viltrum Empire, the absolute ruler of a race of near-indestructible warriors who have spent thousands of years conquering planets.

He is the most powerful character in the entire Invincible mythology. Stronger than Omni-Man. Stronger than Conquest. Trained from birth for the singular purpose of ruling through strength and cruelty.

His arrival in Season 4 signals the full-scale Viltrumite War, the climactic arc from Kirkman’s comics that fans have been waiting to see animated since the show premiered in 2021.

In it, Mark teams with Allen the Alien, Battle Beast, and even his complicated father Omni-Man to mount a coalition against an empire that has been the looming threat since Season 1.

Lee Pace, known for Foundation and The Hobbit, was cast in the role at New York Comic-Con in October 2025.

Robert Kirkman told Entertainment Weekly he had envisioned Pace in the role for years. “When you’re around someone that powerful, they don’t need to show it, and Lee captures that perfectly,” Kirkman said.

Pace himself described the experience of voicing Thragg in a recent interview.

“Let me just start with that he looks cool as hell. The character looks so badass,” he said. “As I was learning more about the story we were setting up, what I saw was a character with a lot of depth and a lot of different extremes. He goes through a lot. I’ve also never done anything like this before.”

In the Season 4 trailer released in January, Thragg is heard delivering a single command: “Leave no one alive.”

What Else Is Coming In Season 4?

The Viltrumite War is the spine of Season 4, but it is not the only thing Kirkman has built into this chapter.

The trailer teases a confrontation with what is described as the “forces of Hell,” a storyline Kirkman has confirmed he originally wanted to include in the comics but never found space for.

Season 4 is the first place it will exist in any form.

Three major new characters join the voice cast alongside Pace. Matthew Rhys voices Dinosaurus, a villain with a genuinely complicated moral worldview in the comics.

Danai Gurira voices Universa, a cosmic threat with her own agenda. Fan favorites Tech Jacket and Space Racer also appear, bringing weaponry specifically engineered to kill Viltrumites.

The returning cast is as stacked. Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan returning as Conquest.

Robert Kirkman himself wrote Episode 4.

When Does Invincible Season 4 Premiere?

The first three episodes drop simultaneously on Prime Video on March 18, 2026.

From there the schedule runs weekly every Wednesday — Episode 4 on March 25, Episode 5 on April 2, Episode 6 on April 9, Episode 7 on April 16, and the season finale on April 22. Eight episodes total.

Prime Video has already renewed the show for Season 5, announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2025 before Season 4 had even aired, the same pattern used when Seasons 3 and 4 were greenlit back to back.

Kirkman has previously suggested the full series could run roughly eight seasons depending on how the story is structured.

For anyone who has been watching since the pilot dropped in March 2021, Season 4 is the season the entire show has been building toward. Thragg is not a stepping stone villain.