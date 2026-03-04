Sarah J. Maas Is Appearing On Call Her Daddy Tonight And What Fans Are Expecting Her To Announce Has BookTok Losing Its Mind

Tonight at 8pm ET, Sarah J. Maas sits down with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy. The romantasy world has not been able to talk about anything else since it was announced.

The appearance was confirmed after Cooper posted a teaser video on March 2 showing her standing in front of a bookshelf stacked with Maas titles from her A Court of Thorns and Roses and Throne of Glass series.

Fans needed no further clues. Within hours, BookTok and online reading communities had collectively decided that a major announcement was coming, almost certainly involving the long-awaited sixth ACOTAR book.

Who Is Sarah J. Maas And Why Does She Matter?

Sarah J. Maas is the author behind two of the most obsessed-over fantasy series in modern publishing, A Court of Thorns and Roses and Throne of Glass.

Her books have a grip on BookTok that is difficult to overstate. Millions of readers have built communities, theories, and entire corners of the internet around her characters and the world of Prythian.

Her most recent release was House of Flame and Shadow, the third Crescent City book, which dropped in January 2024.

Before that, the last ACOTAR installment, A Court of Silver Flames, the fifth book, came out in February 2021.

That gap of nearly five years is the longest the series has gone without a new entry, and the waiting has not been quiet.





In July 2025 Maas posted a video to Instagram showing her dramatically closing a notebook with “ACOTAR 6” written on the cover, shutting her laptop, and popping a bottle of champagne.

The caption confirmed the first draft was done. What she wrote on the notebook alongside the title, either an arrow, a dash, or possibly the numbers “6-8,” immediately became the subject of intense fan debate.

Some readers believe Maas may have quietly revealed that three more ACOTAR books are planned, not just one. No one knows for certain. Alex Cooper has promised to ask.

What Is Expected To Be Announced Tonight?

No announcement has been confirmed. What is known is that Barnes & Noble listings surfaced on March 3 showing not one but three unreleased ACOTAR titles, two full-length novels and one novella, sending shockwaves through the book community before anything official had been said.

The listings are unconfirmed and may be placeholders, but their existence has amplified the speculation significantly.

In a preview clip shared with USA Today ahead of tonight’s episode, Cooper is heard telling Maas that fans were unable to figure out whether her July Instagram post showed an arrow or the numbers “6-8.” Cooper told Maas directly: “Everyone has been freaking out.”

The questions Cooper has promised to ask cover some of the fandom’s most burning debates: What did Lorcan do? What is Rhysand’s last name? And perhaps most crucially, will Elain reject her bond with Lucien?

The third Archeron sister has been widely speculated as the focus of book six, with fans divided over whether her story will pull her toward Lucien or toward Azriel.

What Is Call Her Daddy And Who Is Alex Cooper?

Call Her Daddy began in 2018 as an unfiltered podcast about young adult life and has since become one of the most powerful interview platforms in media.

Alex Cooper recently secured a $125 million podcasting deal, and the show now attracts A-list celebrities across entertainment, sports, and culture.





Authors do not typically appear on platforms of this scale without something significant to say.

The episode drops tonight, March 4, at 8pm ET on YouTube and all podcast platforms. For five years, ACOTAR fans have been waiting.