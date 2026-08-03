Jadeveon Clowney Headed Back To Houston Texans

Jadeveon Clowney is going back to where it started. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft agreed Sunday to a one-year deal with the Houston Texans worth a base of $5.5 million and up to $8 million in incentives, returning to the team that drafted him for the first time since being traded to Seattle in 2019 following his famous training camp holdout.

"When I found out the Texans were interested, it was a no-brainer for me," Clowney told the Houston Chronicle. "I was excited to help the situation." He said he reached out personally to head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Clowney, 33, is coming off an 8.5-sack season with the Dallas Cowboys, his third-highest single-season sack total in a career that now includes 66.5 career sacks, 120 tackles for loss and three Pro Bowl selections.

He joins a Houston defense that ranked No. 1 in the NFL in total yards allowed in 2025 and already features Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter as premier edge rushers.

Adding Clowney gives the Texans arguably the deepest three-man edge rush combination in the league.

"I've grown up and learned the game a lot more since" last playing in Houston, he said. "I feel like I can help this team."