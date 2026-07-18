First Brands did not fail for one reason. There were many reasons and many men. The government chose one.

The American auto parts manufacturer, which reported $5 billion in annual sales, filed for bankruptcy in September 2025. First Brands had more than $9 billion in debt and only $12 million in cash.

Twelve million dollars was less than one day's sales.

In October, the bankruptcy court asked where the money had gone. Sunny Singh, the company's lawyer, answered, "It's not here. We don't have it. Zero dollars. There's $12 million in the bank account today. That's it. There's nothing else."

First Brands became one of the largest corporate bankruptcies of 2025. The scale of the collapse demanded an explanation.

More urgently, at least for the institutions involved, it required a person upon whom the failure could be blamed.

The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York met the second requirement first. He supplied a name: Patrick James.

The Man They Charged

Patrick James

James, 62, founded First Brands in 2013. He acquired a succession of prominent American auto-parts brands, including FRAM filters, Autolite spark plugs, Raybestos brakes, Trico wipers, and Carter fuel pumps — names familiar to millions of motorists.

In little more than 10 years, he built one of the largest auto-parts companies in the world.

In January 2026, the US Attorney in Manhattan charged James with nine crimes, including operating a "continuing financial crimes enterprise" under 18 U.S.C. § 225, a rarely used federal statute carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The maximum is life.

The statute is the white-collar counterpart to the "kingpin" laws used against leaders of drug-trafficking and organized crime groups.

Congress enacted it after the savings-and-loan collapse of the late 1980s to prosecute leaders of large financial fraud enterprises. Its penalties are intentionally severe.

It was designed to imprison the person at the top — the boss who organized the fraud, while others carried it out.

The Justice Department has invoked the statute only a handful of times in 35 years. The James case is the first time the DOJ has used it in a decade.

To convict James, prosecutors must prove that the enterprise involved at least four people acting together and generated at least $5 million during a two-year period.

The former chief financial officer and a senior finance executive pleaded guilty, acknowledging that they falsified invoices and concealed debt.

The central question is narrower and more difficult.

Did Patrick James order the fraud?

A Collapse With Many Authors

First Brands employed 26,000 people before the bankruptcy. Its bankruptcy revealed more than 25,000 creditors — lenders, factoring firms, advisers, counterparties, suppliers, landlords, employees, and retirees.

It was an immense commercial organism whose failure required the participation, negligence, or misjudgment of considerably more than one individual.

Banks lent First Brands billions of dollars. Factoring firms purchased large volumes of their invoices without verifying their validity.

Apollo Global Management held credit default swaps on First Brands' debt — contracts that can pay when a borrower defaults — while owning two First Brands competitors, Tenneco and TI Automotive.

Apollo did not merely bet against First Brands. It held its position while having potential access to confidential financial information that First Brands had sought to keep from competitors and other adversaries, including Apollo.

News of Apollo's position and First Brands' distress reached the Financial Times, accelerating the market's loss of confidence. No one has established who supplied the information.

James says it was Apollo.

If he is right, Apollo did more than bet that First Brands would fail. If a firm bets upon failure and then helps spread the information that produces failure, it has not merely predicted the event. It has participated in it.

Short and Distort

There is a name, in the markets, for betting against a company and then helping spread misinformation that brings it down. Traders call it "short and distort."

It is the inverse of a "pump-and-dump" scheme.

In one, the promoter manufactures confidence and sells before it evaporates. In the other, the short-seller manufactures or accelerates doubt and profits as confidence collapses.

Whether Apollo's conduct fit that description - whether they distorted the challenges First Brands had or whether their investments and potential spreading of information concerning the company constituted lawful, aggressive investing is a question an investigation could resolve.

Thus, the absence of a finding is produced by the absence of an inquiry.

The US Attorney has not charged Apollo.

The Prosecutor Who Chaired Apollo's Board

Jay Clayton

There may be a reason for that. U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton, whose office brought the case, served as Apollo's chair and lead independent director until April 2025.

A full investigation required scrutiny of Apollo. The official responsible for that investigation had recently led Apollo's board. Clayton resigned from Apollo's board on April 21, 2025. The next day, he was sworn in as U.S. attorney.

Clayton did not recuse himself from the case. His name appears on the indictment, and the Justice Department quoted him in its announcement of the charges.

He was not a remote supervisor insulated from the case. The question is not merely why the government failed to investigate Apollo. The question is who would have ordered the investigation.

The office with the power to examine Apollo was led by the man who, a few months earlier, had chaired its board.

The government did not investigate Apollo. Patrick James was indicted.

The Others Who Profited

Moore

(Above) Charles Moore of Alvarez and Marsal moved fast to make millions.

There were other actors, who, like Apollo, profited too.

Alvarez & Marsal, the restructuring firm brought in to preserve First Brands, instead dismantled the company and sold its assets.

The company made millions while First Brands collapsed.

Others bought its invoices. Some bet against it. Some sold what remained.

Some emerged from that collapse millions of dollars richer, a fact that does not by itself establish guilt but should certainly prevent incuriosity.

Only one man faces prison.

This series examines whether the government is seeking to hold Patrick James responsible for crimes committed by others.

In a bankruptcy of this size, bankers, executives, advisers, and witnesses each have interests to protect. Assigning responsibility to one person could allow the others to avoid scrutiny or punishment.

The advisers have their fees. The witnesses have their cooperation deals.

Agree on one name. Hand it to the government. Walk away.

They may not agree on what occurred, but they share an interest in directing responsibility toward one person.

What the Indictment Leaves Out

The confessed criminals, Graham and Brumbergs

The record contains what the indictment leaves out.

First Brands went to Europe looking for money. The sophisticated banks opened the books, studied the numbers, and walked away. Citibank said no. Spain's BBVA said no.

Other firms supplied the financing. One insider described their review as the least sophisticated he had ever encountered.

"We can do what we want with these guys," he said.

Apparently, they could.

Two company executives, Graham and Brumbergs, who have already pleaded guilty, exploited the absence of scrutiny.

Later, the government would place responsibility on the company's founder and offer the criminals Graham and Brumbergs the chance to walk free by blaming it on James.

The Rescue That Became a Sale

After First Brands filed for bankruptcy, the restructuring professionals at Alvarez and Marsal, who were brought in to preserve the company, instead began selling its assets. The preservation of the company became its liquidation — the difficult work of rescue exchanged for the remunerative efficiency of the sale.

They sold the foundry rather than continue operating it and disposed of patents reportedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars for a fraction of their estimated value.

Prospective buyers who said they wanted to keep plants operating reported that their calls were not returned. Meanwhile, the professionals overseeing the wind-down billed the estate hundreds of millions of dollars and received priority payment while retirees faced cuts to their benefits.

Presumed Innocent

None of that proves Patrick James is innocent. It does not need to. James is presumed innocent because he has not been convicted, and the government has not yet proved its allegations in court.

The presumption of innocence is not a courtesy. It is the law.

That may be a bigger lift than the government might think at first blush.

The government's case places responsibility for the fraud on one person. A collapse involving thousands of people, placed at the feet of one man.

The government simplified the record by removing every responsible actor except Patrick James. What remained is not the whole story. It is the story the prosecution required. It removed the executives who confessed and the people who profited.

Only Patrick James remained.

Another Version of the Story

There is another version of the story. The government has never had to consider it to date, perhaps because it cannot afford to.

In that version, the fraud is still real. Two men still did what they admitted doing. Stephen Graham and Andrew Brumbergs faked invoices and hid debt, and in that version, they still answer for it rather than escape punishment through cooperation agreements.

But in that version, First Brands did not have to die.

Fraud, by itself, does not have to kill a company. Companies survive accounting scandals. They restructure, they refinance, they clean house, they go on. The lie is discovered, the liars are removed, the books are corrected, and the business — the plants, the brands, the 26,000 jobs — keeps running. That happens. It is one reason bankruptcy law exists.

Was First Brands doomed by the fraud? Or was it doomed by what happened after the fraud was found by the short-seller who profited from its collapse, by the lenders who ran instead of working it out, by the restructuring firm that sold the company for parts rather than saving it, by everyone who decided there was more to gain from the demise of First Brands than from the rescue?

The Choice Not to Save It

Each participant could describe his own decision as prudent, contractual, or unavoidable. Yet the aggregate result was that everyone with power over the company discovered that the fast destruction of First Brands offered more immediate rewards than the rescue.

If First Brands could have been saved — if the fraud could have been contained, the two guilty men, Graham and Brumbergs, punished, the debt restructured, and the workers and creditors made largely whole — then the destruction of the company would not have been the inevitable result of a crime.

If those things were possible, then the fraud did not kill First Brands. Someone chose not to save it.

The company's destruction resulted from a series of decisions by people who were not charged with crimes. Several received fees or profited from those decisions.

If that is what happened, then the fraud Graham and Brumbergs confessed to is not the biggest crime in this story. It is only the first one.

It was the event that made the greater wrong possible.

The Biggest Crime

The biggest crime is that a company that could have lived was allowed — or made — to die, and that the man the government wants to send to prison for its death may be the one person least responsible for the choice to kill it.

That is what this series is about. Not whether a fraud occurred — it did. The issue is whether the fraud provided cover for other decisions — decisions whose profits flowed to Apollo, Alvarez & Marsal, and a raft of bankruptcy professionals who, in the aggregate, will collect hundreds of millions from its wind-down.

The series begins where the government's case began: with a confession and the conspicuous fact that it did not contain the name, Patrick James.





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