Part 10: The Framing of Honduran President Hernández: 45 Months for 45 Years

See summary of Parts 1-9 at the end of this story

Was the prosecution of Juan Orlando Hernández a case of politicized, weaponized justice?

The federal trial of the former president of Honduras, conducted in Manhattan in 2024, resulted in a conviction.

Hernández, when president of Honduras, was an American ally.

The Charges

On January 27, 2022, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York charged Hernández in a sealed superseding indictment with conspiring to import cocaine and with using, carrying, and conspiring to use and carry machine guns and destructive devices in furtherance of that conspiracy. Three counts in all.

The government's story was that Hernández had not governed Honduras but operated it as a narco state.

Beginning around 2004, prosecutors said, he rose from congressman to president by taking millions from cocaine traffickers, placing the army and police at their service and helping move some 400 tons of cocaine north to the United States. [Part 2]

The U.S. indictment was filed on the day Hernández left office, and Xiomara Castro took his place.

Until that day he had been a president. On that day he became a defendant.

January 27 was also the first day he could be charged. A sitting head of state has immunity; a former one does not.

That accounts for the date. It does not account for the seal, which held until April, or for the arrest nineteen days later.

The New Government

Castro had defeated Nasry Asfura by about 14 points in 2021. Asfura was the candidate of Hernández's National Party and had sought to preserve its hold on power after Hernández left office.

The National Party went out. The leftist LIBRE Party came in.

Nineteen days after leaving office, Hernández was arrested by Honduran authorities at the request of Washington. The former two-term president was taken from his home on February 15, 2022, and placed in detention.

The Castro government extradited Hernández on April 21, 2022.

He made his initial appearance the next morning, April 22, before Magistrate Judge Stewart D. Aaron in a Manhattan courtroom.

On the government's application, the court unsealed the superseding indictment the same day.

The arrest did more than place Hernández in an American jail. It removed the National Party's most prominent figure from Honduran political life.

From the day Hernández arrived in the United States, he remained in custody. He spent 22 months awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The Taiwan Question





In the interim, something changed in Honduras.

For 80 years, Honduras had recognized Taiwan.

Governments of both major parties maintained the relationship, and Hernández preserved it throughout his eight years as president.

Fourteen months after his extradition, Castro's government ended recognition of Taiwan and opened relations with Beijing. The alliance that had survived eight decades did not survive the new government for a year and a half.

The move had not been concealed. Castro promised it during the 2021 campaign, before the American indictment. Her foreign minister said Honduras needed help with its debt.

Above Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina attend a ceremony marking the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing

***

The contradiction belonged to the United States.

The Biden administration opposed the change. Senior State Department officials traveled to Tegucigalpa to urge the Castro government to maintain relations with Taiwan.

At the same time, the Justice Department prosecuted Hernández, the leader of the party that had maintained those relations.

One part of the American government worked to keep Honduras aligned with Taipei. Another removed the political figure most closely associated with that alignment from Honduras.

The left hand negotiated. The right hand indicted.

The American Trial

Opening statements began February 21, 2024.

Earlier parts of this series set out what the jury was not shown.

The Ledgers.

In June 2018, Honduran police seized nine handwritten notebooks from a trafficker named Magdaleno Meza. A drug ledger records amounts, names, and dates of payment. Meza was murdered in a Honduran maximum-security prison in October 2019, so he could not explain his own books. The prosecution explained them for him.

Two of the nine contained the entry "La JOH," which the government told the jury meant Juan Orlando Hernández. In the other seven, JOH appears next to payments for fumigation, and for weeding and cleaning a river — the kind of work an agricultural contractor does.

The defense asked that the jury see all nine notebooks. The prosecutors objected. Judge Castel sustained the objection. The jury saw two ledgers and not the seven that showed the same initials meant something else. [See Part 4]

The State Department's Record

Every year the State Department publishes the International Narcotics Control Strategy Report, a country-by-country assessment of drug production and trafficking. The reports covering the Hernández presidency recorded that cocaine moving through Honduras declined during his years in office — the opposite of the government's theory of the case. After both sides had rested, the defense asked the court to reopen the record and tell the jury what those reports said. Castel denied the motion. [Part 6]

The Government's Expert

The government's expert was Jennifer Taul, a DEA analyst. She testified that cocaine trafficking through Honduras increased between 2014 and 2019.

In an earlier case before the same judge, prosecuted by one of the same prosecutors, the government had called Dr. Darío Euraque, an expert in Honduran history, who testified that trafficking through Honduras decreased during Hernández's years.

Before the jury was instructed, Hernández's counsel told Castel that Taul's testimony was false and asked that the jury be shown the State Department's annual narcotics reports. Castel denied the request.

The government cited Taul's testimony again in its rebuttal summation.

After the conviction, Hernández moved for a new trial on that ground.

Castel denied the motion, finding that the reports submitted did not establish a decline between 2014 and 2019, and that even if the testimony had been false, it would not have changed the outcome. [Part 9]

The Witnesses

Four cooperating witnesses testified against Hernández. Each had signed a cooperation agreement with the same prosecutors trying the case, a contract under which the government may ask the court to reduce a sentence in exchange for testimony.

Ardon

Alexander Ardón acknowledged 56 killings and was sentenced to six years.

Maradiaga

Devis Leonel Rivera Maradiaga admitted to 78 murders, among them Honduras's anti-drug czar, a former national security adviser, and a journalist.

His plea agreement provides that he and his family may be relocated under new identities. His name does not appear in the public federal prisoner database. The US government has never asked the court to sentence him.

Rivera Maradiaga had recorded hundreds of conversations as a DEA informant and never recorded Hernández.

The DEA had wiretaps on El Chapo throughout 2013, the year Ardón said El Chapo handed Hernández a million dollars, and the wiretaps did not capture it.

Ardón's career as mayor of El Paraíso ended in 2013. Rivera Maradiaga surrendered to the DEA in 2015, as the Honduran government was seizing his family's assets. Each testified under an agreement with the prosecutors, who would decide what to ask the court for at his sentencing. [Part 5]

The Verdict

The jury received the case on March 7 at 11:30 in the morning. The jury deliberated for a day and a half and convicted Hernández on March 8 on all three counts: cocaine importation and two weapons offenses.

Thirteen court days from opening statements to verdict.

The Sentence

Judge P. Kevin Castel

On June 26, 2024, Judge P. Kevin Castel sentenced him to 45 years, five years of supervised release, and an $8 million fine. Hernández was 55. With federal good conduct credit, he would have been eligible for release at 93.

He served 17 months after sentencing, most of the time at the United States Penitentiary at Hazelton, in West Virginia, a high-security federal prison.

His appeal was pending.

The Pardon

On November 28, 2025, President Trump announced that he would pardon Hernández. The Honduran presidential election was two days later.

Hernández walked out of the United States Penitentiary at Hazelton on December 1, the day after the election. Hernández had been in custody for 45 months. One month for every year of the sentence Castel imposed.

The Honduras election tally took almost a month. At one point, the two leading candidates were separated by 515 votes. About 15 percent of the tally sheets were counted by hand. [Al Jazeera]

About 3.7 million voted.

Asfura won by 27,026 votes or a margin of 0.74 percent.

On December 24, the National Electoral Council declared Nasry Asfura of the National Party the winner with 40.27 percent, over Salvador Nasralla of the Liberal Party at 39.53. The council president, Ana Paola Hall, had called the narrow margin between the two men historic. [CNN Español]

Rixi Moncada, the candidate of Castro's LIBRE party, finished third with 19 percent.

Trump had endorsed Asfura, had warned of consequences for Honduras if the election went the other way, and had announced the pardon two days before the vote. During the count, with the candidates a few hundred votes apart, Trump posted to Truth Social:

"Looks like Honduras is trying to change the results of their Presidential Election. If they do, there will be hell to pay!"

Castro said she would accept the outcome. She also said Trump's actions amounted to an electoral coup.

The Realignment

Asfura

Asfura took office on January 27, 2026, four years after Hernández was indicted.

Asfura met Trump at Mar-a-Lago on February 7, 2026, and Marco Rubio at the Shield of the Americas Summit in Doral on March 7.

He ordered a review of the agreements Castro signed with Beijing, including contracts for equipment from Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications manufacturer that the United States has barred from its own networks on national security grounds.

Asfura's government has discussed replacing it with equipment from Cisco, an American manufacturer.

Honduras is the only country in the region to openly reassess its alignment with China since recognizing Beijing.

He Went Home

On July 26, 2026, Juan Orlando Hernández, who had been living in Florida after his pardon, landed at Palmerola International Airport on a private flight, four years and three months after he left the same country in handcuffs. His mother, his wife, his children and his granddaughter were waiting, along with dozens of National Party supporters.

Former First Lady Ana García had been separated from her husband for four years.

"The moment has arrived," he had said in a video posted before the flight. "After four years, I can finally tell you that we will see each other again."

He returns to face a corruption case in Honduras. Prosecutors allege that from 2010 to 2013, a network of senior officials diverted more than 288 million lempiras, or about $10.8 million, in public funds to private foundations. They allege Hernández received about $2.3 million for his political campaign through shell companies, intermediaries and fictitious contracts.

Hernández says he is innocent and that the case has no legal basis.

In June, at the request of Hernández's lawyer, a Honduran judge suspended the arrest warrant and Interpol red notice against him. The case remains open, and Hernández is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 3.

The Other Defendants

There is, however, an awkward fact for the prosecution: The cases against every other senior official charged in the same matter have been dismissed.

Critics see those dismissals as a forecast. Human rights lawyer Joaquín Mejía expects the court to impose alternatives to detention, maintain the case for appearances and eventually allow it to disappear.

Luis Javier Santos, who led the anti-corruption unit that built the case before he was removed from the post in February, says Hernández's return represents a failure to prosecute, not an opportunity for justice.

The same fact supports another interpretation. When a case collapses against every other defendant, the simplest explanation may be that it could not withstand examination.

Which of those is right will be settled in a Honduran courtroom.

Questions

This series has not argued that Juan Orlando Hernández was innocent. That question was for the jury. It has argued that the jury was not given what it needed to answer it, that it convicted a former head of state in a day and a half, without seven of the nine ledgers, without the State Department's own record, and on the testimony of murderers whose own freedom depended on his conviction.

Much of it has the smell of politics, not justice.

A Biden Justice Department charged a Trump-aligned former president on the day a leftist government took power in his country.

That government sent him to New York within three months.

Under that government, Honduras cut ties with Taiwan, recognized Beijing, opened its telecommunications to Huawei, warmed to Maduro's Venezuela, and moved to tear up its century-old extradition treaty with the United States.

A Trump pardon released Hernández two days before an election. His party won by three-quarters of a point. The new government has met Trump at Mar-a-Lago and Rubio in Doral, is reviewing the Chinese agreements, and has promised to restore relations with Taipei.

Both the indictment and the pardon appear to be political acts. Readers can decide which came nearer to justice.

And which bodes better for the United States.

Hernandez

Previous Posts in the Series

Part 1 made the geopolitical argument for Trump's pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

Part 2 examined the case the Biden Department of Justice put on.

Part 3 examined how the prosecutors lied to secure the trial before a biased judge and an uninformed jury.

Part 4 showed how the prosecutors coached cooperators to lie about ledgers and radar that did not exist.

Part 5 examined the four cooperators — 134 murders between them, 700 tons of cocaine trafficked — whose uncorroborated testimony was the basis for Hernández's 45-year sentence.

Part 6 documented the eight years of U.S. government praise for Hernández as a counter-narcotics partner that the jury was not allowed to see.

Part 7 documented the false venue stipulation the prosecution used to keep the case in Manhattan before Judge P. Kevin Castel.

Part 8 documented how Castel ensured Hernández had no functional defense lawyer at trial.

Part 9 documented the show trial itself — the missing wiretap, the cooperator whose story changed between two trials, the evidence Castel kept out, and his ruling that trafficking going down proved guilt as surely as trafficking going up.





