





Artpark, Fri Sept 23rd 8pm

Tickets start at $45





Canadian rock band Metric was started in 1998 in Toronto. Born in India, lead singer Emily Haines is the daughter of iconic poet Paul Haines. Metric’s musical style has been described as indie-rock with elements of new wave, post-punk, synthpop and dance-rock. They will be performing songs from their newest album, “Pagans in Vegas.” In addition to Emily Haines on vocals, keyboards, guitar and harmonica, band members include co-founder Jimmy Shaw on guitars and vocals, Joshua Winstead on bass and synthesizers and Joules Scott-Key on drums and percussion. Metric was nominated for Group of the Year at the 2016 Juno Awards.