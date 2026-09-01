Kelly Clarkson Says Goodbye To Her Daytime Television Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show aired its final episode Monday August 31, seven seasons, 24 Daytime Emmy Awards, and thousands of Kellyoke covers after it began in September 2019. Clarkson ended the way she started: with music.

For the final Kellyoke, she performed "Golden" by KPop Demon Hunters, and then, after seven years of covering other people's songs for the segment, she sang two of her own: "Since U Been Gone" and "Stronger."

Her daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington, 9, who she shares with her late ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who died from cancer in August 2025, were on stage with her for the final episode.

"From the very first episode, music has been a cornerstone of this show," she told her audience. The finale was structured as a "Kelly by Request" episode, fans and people impacted by the show's charitable work over the years chose their favorite songs.

She announced the show's end in February, shortly after Blackstock's death, saying stepping away from the daily schedule would let her prioritize her children.

She confirmed she will continue making music, touring occasionally and returning as a coach on The Voice.

"This isn't goodbye," she said. "I'll still be making music. You never know where I might show up next."