Stefanya Ramirez Ospina: The Life She Built Online, and the One in the ICE File

PART 3: THE MANUFACTURED LIFE

Stefanya Ramirez Ospina has 307,000 Instagram followers.

The follower count allows Ospina to present herself as an influencer.

On Instagram, Ospina promotes a web-development company, a contact lens brand, automobiles, and three luxury properties in Quindío, Colombia.

The large follower count signals to strangers that she is important. Importance is then offered as proof that she can be trusted. Her 307,000 followers are, in a sense, her references.

A form of credibility for anyone considering wiring money to a woman he has never met.

On her Instagram posts, Ospina is typically photographed alone, often with luxury items or in expensive settings, such as on yachts and in high-end hotels.

Her posts show her at resorts and luxury destinations, including Dubai, Cannes, Saint-Tropez, Aspen, and Manhattan, as well as at a ranch in Colombia, complete with a hat, a buckle, and livestock.

The rural images emphasize Western clothing and scenery rather than farm work.

While she presents herself as a business executive, her captions also describe her as a "goddess," "golden," and a "queen."

She prefers the vocabulary of divinity and monarchy.

THE CEO





On Instagram, Ospina identifies herself as the chief executive of Zeus Strategy LLC. The company's website says it is incorporated in Miami. Its telephone number carries an Alabama area code.

The website consists of a single page divided into sections for services, process, and contact information. It does not identify satisfied clients, completed projects, or any portfolio of work.

Zeus advertises what it calls "customized digital business solutions," promising "total control of your business: financial, administrative, accounting."

It promotes tools for tracking income, expenses, and cash flow without "complex accounting formalities."

The company also advertises customer relationship management software designed to track clients and payments.

Its listed services include personnel administration, payroll, and employee time tracking.

THE NUMBER

Instagram, her platform, reports that she has 307,000 followers. It does not disclose how many accounts are duplicates, bots, or shells.

A bot is an automated account created and operated by software rather than an individual user. A bot looks like a person. It has a name, a picture, and no human being.

Automated accounts may use fabricated identities or photographs taken from real people, borrowed without permission.

Vendors sell automated accounts to Instagram users who want to inflate follower totals and create the appearance of popularity. For a few dollars, the bot accounts can be added to any profile.

Automated, abandoned, and farmed accounts can also be used to inflate likes and comments.

FOURTEEN LIKES

Despite the listed follower count of 307,000, many of Ospina's posts receive between 14 and 34 likes and fewer than 10 comments.

At commonly cited engagement rates of 1% to 3%, an account with 300,000 followers could be expected to generate roughly 3,000 to 9,000 interactions per post.

In post after post, the likes land in the low double digits.

The comment sections have a dozen remarks from the same recurring names.

Two posts from November 2025 showed abrupt increases to 1,486 and 1,445 likes, despite otherwise consistently low engagement.

The number of comments did not increase with the number of likes and remained in the single digits.

When 1400 more people like a post, it is highly improbable that none of them will also comment.

The imbalance is consistent with purchased or otherwise artificial engagement, although Instagram data alone cannot conclusively establish a purchase.

The ordinary engagement suggests the account's active audience is far smaller than its stated follower total.

HOW YOU BUY A CROWD

A follower count measures accounts, not necessarily active human users.

Online vendors advertise follower packages priced from a few dollars per thousand to several hundred dollars for 100,000.

A crowd of 100,000 can cost less than a used telephone.

Vendors also sell likes in post-specific packages, often for a few cents per interaction.

A thousand can cost $10 or $20.

Comments cost more because they require generated text and, in some cases, language or subject matching. A package of 50 comments may cost $15 to $25.

The price difference reflects the cost of simulating consciousness.

For Ospina to buy 1450 likes, it cost her between $30 and $ 70.

Buying 1450 comments would cost her $300 to $500.

That price difference gives buyers an incentive to purchase large numbers of likes without corresponding comments.

On an organically engaged (human followers) account, likes and comments generally rise together because the same audience produces both. When those numbers separate dramatically, the engagement usually does not reflect a real audience.

WHAT IT BUYS HER

Ospina's account lists 307,000 followers. The large number never leaves the top of the page.

Her low engagement, however, is consistent with a true human audience in the low thousands — maybe one percent of the 307,000 followers' number displayed.

Standard software tools flag a 300,000-follower account that receives only 14 likes as having mostly fake or purchased followers.

But while her account cannot withstand deep scrutiny, which would reveal that the account is dishonest, most people are not as sophisticated.

The average user who sees 307,000 followers may conclude that someone this successful must be authentic and honest.

Ospina's engagement pattern strongly suggests that a substantial portion of the followers may be purchased or inactive.

Her 307,000 followers are likely a mix of bots, farms, dead accounts, and probably 2,000-5,000 actual humans who followed her once on purpose.

Of these 2000-5000 human followers, based on engagement metrics, maybe 100 are active.

Think of a man wearing medals he never earned, selling some product (or himself) to people. The fake medals are the point. They say this man is real. He did something. Whatever he's selling, he's earned the right to sell it.

The same kind of trust is needed for Ospina to carry on her work.

Ospina has used the account to market luxury lots in Quindío, displaying the Ramírez family's contact numbers.

The counterfeit social proof is attached to a transaction involving actual land and actual money.

She also uses the account to promote Zeus Strategy LLC.

CLEAR LENS

Ospina is also associated with a second Instagram account.

The account, @clearlensforyou, promotes contact lenses and is tagged in Bogotá. Its bio identifies it as a "digital creator" and says the products are "coming soon."

The account contains five posts and lists 190,000 followers.

An organic follower typically subscribes after encountering content or a product of interest. Five posts represent only an initial launch, and the account itself says the lenses are not yet available.

It is unlikely that 190,000 people organically followed an account with five posts and no available product.

The follower count appears to have preceded the business's development.

The latest post of the five shows a showroom sign and a stack of magazines with Ospina on the cover.

Its caption says the lenses are designed exclusively for customers. The product remains unseen.

The 190,000 followers produced 18 likes. That equals approximately one like for every 10,500 listed followers, an engagement rate of less than 0.01%.

At engagement rates of 1% to 3%, a genuine audience of 190,000 could be expected to generate roughly 1,900 to 5,700 interactions.

The post has three comments.

At commonly advertised market rates, 190,000 followers could be purchased for between $380 and $1,900.

The exact source of the account's followers cannot be established from public data alone.

In the post with the magazine with Ospina on the cover, a Spanish-language headline presents the company as a partner for eye doctors and their patients. Her business uses her image as its principal evidence of authority.

Zeus advertises software without identifying clients or completed projects. Clear Lens promotes contact lenses that are not yet available.

Zeus shows no client. Clear Lens has no lenses. Both have followers.

THE FACE THAT CHANGES





The numbers are not the only thing being altered.

Ospina's facial proportions appear to vary substantially across posts, including changes in the nose, jawline, and lips.

Skin texture disappears, proportions shift, and styling alters the face's apparent structure. The nose changes shape. The jaw changes shape. The lips change size.

The skin shines with the smooth, poreless immortality available only to saints, mannequins, and face-editing software.

Some variation may reflect styling or cosmetic procedures, while other changes appear consistent with digital editing or beauty filters.

The method is mixed, but the purpose is singular: improve the face until it supports the brand.

It is the same instinct as the follower count, applied to the face.

Invent the audience. Then invent the person that the audience is meant to desire.

An artificial woman speaks to the artificial crowd.

WHAT WAS THE SUCCESS BUILT ON

As reported in Part 2, Zeus advertises software services but does not identify completed projects or clients. Ospina's real-estate promotions, however, concern identifiable properties.

In a November video tagged in Quindío, Ospina personally promoted three luxury lots near the Coffee Park and directed potential buyers to two Colombian telephone numbers associated with the Ramírez family.

During September and October, she posted from a rural Quindío property — a bull, pastures, white fencing, a llama, tree-shaded grounds.

PLATITUDES

Ospina's promotional content is interspersed with messages about gratitude, manifestation, and self-esteem.

"Self-love will always be the highest frequency, making all your desires a reality."

"I believe and I create my reality."

"Love yourself enough to know who you are."

The captions promise that the proper frequency can turn desire into fact.

On Instagram, gratitude creates wealth.

THE FILING

In an ICE filing, where Ospina is currently under investigation, the money was not manifested. It was allegedly stolen.

The removal filing sent to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, reported in Parts 1 and 2, alleges that Ospina abandoned her U.S. residency, filed no U.S. tax returns, and, with her father, stole roughly $4 million from her oncologist husband, Jason Williams, skimmed through inflated payroll and padded invoices, and moved through employees whose accounts were later frozen and blacklisted.

No agency has ruled on the allegations yet.

According to the filing, the money did not arrive through manifestation.

One story invokes energy. The other follows the money.

The opposition is almost too neat: cosmic abundance on one side, padded invoices on the other.

THE GOSPEL OF AUTHENTICITY

Ospina repeatedly posts messages urging followers to embrace authenticity, self-love, and personal identity.

It is authenticity sold by a feed where almost nothing is authentic.

The followers are bought. The face is edited. And the self-made success is, the federal filing alleges, someone else's money.

ICE has received the filing.

The account is still posting. Somewhere near the Coffee Park, the Ramírez Family is still offering luxury lots for sale.

Part 4 will examine the filing, the government's available options, and the significance of the Supreme Court's June 23 action.





See Also:

Stefanya Ramirez Ospina Used Green Card to Steal; Now ICE Has Her File

STEFANYA RAMIREZ OSPINA: 309,000 Followers, One Federal File



