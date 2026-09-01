Lionel Ritchie Rushed To Hospital After Concert

Lionel Richie, 77, is in the intensive care unit at a St. Louis hospital after checking himself in following his Saturday night performance at The Muny in Forest Park, the second significant health scare of his summer tour in just over two months.

Witnesses at Saturday's show said Richie appeared to be struggling toward the end of the concert and asked his team to bring him a chair while performing his closing song "All Night Long" so he could sit down.

After completing the performance, he went directly to a local hospital to have tests run. TMZ, which first broke the news Monday, reported doctors are investigating possible slight dehydration.

He is hoping to be discharged Tuesday September 1.

The June parallel is hard to ignore. On June 25, Richie fell ill onstage at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, telling the crowd he felt "dizzy" and "strange," and took a seat on a stage platform during "Dancing on the Ceiling" before being taken by ambulance to a hospital as a precautionary measure. He recovered from that scare, returned to touring and made it to St. Louis.

He has more tour dates scheduled through the fall. No shows have been officially canceled as of Monday morning.