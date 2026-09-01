Messi Retires From International Soccer

Lionel Messi announced Monday on Instagram that he is retiring from the Argentina national team, ending a 21-year international career that produced the 2022 World Cup title, two Copa América championships, 98 goals, 200-plus appearances and a legacy that made every other argument about the greatest of all time feel small.

"After the time that has passed since the final, and after giving it a lot of thought, I want to let everyone know that I am retiring from the Argentina national team," Messi wrote. "It was a decision that hurt — and still hurts deeply, but I understand that the time has come." He is 39 years old.

His final appearance in an Argentina jersey was the 2026 World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, a 1-0 loss to Spain in extra time, with Messi scoring eight goals and adding two assists across the tournament to win the Silver Ball.

The loss devastated him. Then his father Jorge, who had also served as his agent for decades, died. The combination proved definitive.

He will continue playing for Inter Miami in MLS, under contract for two more years, where he scored four goals in his most recent match Saturday. He will be 41 when the 2028 Copa América begins. He will not be there for Argentina.

"I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you, together with my teammates, moments we could only have dreamed of. It was incredible to have experienced it all with you. I love you all."