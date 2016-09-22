OPENING SHOTS

Cast member Adam Hayes, with Shantinna Moore who stars in the show, with director Lorna C. Hill

Michael Seitz who portrays a playwright who has questionable judgement with Rick Lattimer who plays his best friend, and BUA’s Timothy Patrick Finnegan

A play by Jeff Talbott

BUA in association with Ujima Theater Company

at the Alleyway Main Street Cabaret

Cast member Adam Hayes, with Shantinna Moore who stars in the show, with director Lorna C. Hill

Michael Seitz who portrays a playwright who has questionable judgement with Rick Lattimer who plays his best friend, and BUA’s Timothy Patrick Finnegan

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Donna Hoke, WNY Rep of the Dramatists Guild with playwright Larry Gray and Joyce Stilson.

David C. Mitchell who plays the agoraphobic advise columnist, with Louise Reger who plays his off stage assistant, and Melissa Leventhal who plays his daughter

DEAR LYDIA

World Premiere of Play by Larry Gray at Alleyway Theatre. TOP: Donna Hoke, WNY Rep of the Dramatists Guild with playwright Larry Gray and Joyce Stilson.

The cast: David C. Mitchell who plays the agoraphobic advise columnist, with Louise Reger who plays his offstage assistant, and Melissa Leventhal who plays his daughter.