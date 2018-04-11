New York Set to Spend $5,336—Per Second

The Empire Center has updated its online Spend-O-Meter to reflect the record size of New York’s newly enacted $168.3 billion budget for fiscal 2019.

As of April 1, the fast-spinning Spend-O-Meter shows, the state government is spending at a rate equivalent to:

$5,336 per second,

$320,205 per minute,

$461,095,890 per day,

$3,236,538,462 per week, and

$14,025,000,000 per month.

New York’s All Funds budget, which includes revenues from both state and federal sources, has nearly doubled since fiscal year 1988, when the state spent $85.7 billion (in 2018 dollars).





The Empire Center, based in Albany, is an independent, not-for-profit, non-partisan think tank dedicated to promoting policies that can make New York a better place to live, work and raise a family.