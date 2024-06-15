Paul Accardo Awarded Empower’s Annual Humanitarian Award





Paul Accardo, CEO and President of Crown Benefits Group, was awarded Empower’s Humanitarian Award for his commitment to the intellectually and developmentally disabled community.

“Paul Accardo has been a friend to the I/DD community and to Empower for decades,” Empower CEO Diane Baehre said. “Paul has worked to save our agency substantial amounts of money by finding us better plans, and he also has donated thousands to our fundraisers throughout the years. He can always be counted on to lend a hand and contribute to our people when we need him, and he has created an incredible team at Crown Benefits Group who share the same values. His contributions have improved the lives of the people we support in countless ways – there is no one more deserving of our humanitarian award than Paul!”

Each year, Empower awards a humanitarian award at their annual golf tournament to an individual(s) who have been a true friend to the intellectually and developmentally disabled community. To win this award, one must demonstrate an unwavering dedication to improving the quality of life of I/DD individuals, and they must also demonstrate good moral character.

Last year’s recipients of the Empower Humanitarian Award were Bob O’Leary and Gary Kaczor of Parkview Health Services.