Judicial Corruption

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Analysis
Judge Brown’s Jury Instructions Buried Boyne
Mar 13, 2026
Analysis
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Courts
OneTaste and the FBI’s Scorecard
By
Frank Parlato
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Mar 8, 2026
Courts
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Crime and Justice
When Judges Let Thin Skin Undermine Justice
By
Juda Engelmayer
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Jun 12, 2025
Courts
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Crime and Justice
Tensions Flare in OneTaste Trial as Bonjean Clashes with Judge Over Court’s Partiality
By
Noa Kensington
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Jun 8, 2025
Crime and Justice
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Featured
IS FORCING UNWANTED COUNSEL A VIOLATION OF THE SIXTH? FRITSCH CASE MAY DEFINE ‘EFFECTIVE ASSISTANCE’ FOR A GENERATION
By
Frank Parlato
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May 25, 2025
Courts
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Crime
The Witch Hunt in Brooklyn: When Regret Becomes a Crime
By
Juda Engelmayer
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May 23, 2025
Crime
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Crime and Justice
When Belief Becomes a Crime — The First Amendment on Trial in Brooklyn
By
Juda Engelmayer
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May 12, 2025
Courts
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Crime and Justice
“OM Changed My Life”: Star Witness in OneTaste Trial Undermines Her Own Allegations as Judge Faces Bias Allegations
By
Juda Engelmayer
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May 10, 2025
Analysis
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Courts
Where the Judge is King: Inside America’s Last Absolute Monarchy: Family Court
By
Frank Parlato
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Apr 15, 2025
Courts
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Featured
CT Lawyer Ed Nusbaum Wants Court to Punish Client Who Fired Him — and Let Him Keep $64,000
By
Frank Parlato
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Mar 31, 2025
Crime and Justice
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Featured
Judge Escalante vs. 1200 Rescued Dogs and Cats in No Kill Sanctuary: “Don’t Tell the Jury ‘the Animals are at Risk'”
By
Frank Parlato
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Mar 4, 2025
Business
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Courts
Judicial Interference? Judge’s Frequent Interruptions Hinder Baez’s Cross-Examination
By
Carl Thiese
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Feb 28, 2025
Courts
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Finance
Charlie Javice’s Trial Begins with Legal Battles, Juror Health Concerns—And a Judge Who Nodded Off
By
Carl Thiese
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Feb 25, 2025
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