Prosecutorial Misconduct

Witness Admits to Felony Immigration Fraud for $10K; Swears She’s Telling the Truth Now

By Noa Kensington – May 15, 2025

On Tuesday May 13, day seven of the federal show trial U.S. v. Cherwitz and Daedone , the prosecution wheeled out another former OneTaste member to accuse the defendants of manipulation and abuse. But this time, the government’s witness brought more than just her grievances—she brought her own crimi