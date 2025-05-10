Prosecutorial Misconduct

On Tuesday May 13, day seven of the federal show trial U.S. v. Cherwitz and Daedone , the prosecution wheeled out another former OneTaste member to accuse the defendants of manipulation and abuse. But this time, the government’s witness brought more than just her grievances—she brought her own crimi
On the stand wrapping up on Monday, May 12 was Chris Hubbard—former OneTaste staffer, community member, and now, government witness number two. His testimony, like the government’s case, raised more questions than it answered.