Niagara County Financial Empowerment Coalition To Receive Organization of the Year Award from Leadership Niagara

Consumer Credit Counseling Service Created Initiative to Help Low Income Niagara County Residents

The Niagara County Financial Empowerment Coalition—a project sponsored by Consumer Credit Counseling Service (CCCS)–will be honored as Leadership Niagara’s Organization of the Year at the 28th Annual Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, April 18th at the Niagara Falls Conference & Event Center. Regional leaders and area stakeholders will gather together to honor a total of five individuals and organizations who have exemplified Leadership Niagara’s mission to strengthen regional leadership.

The Niagara County Financial Empowerment Coalition project provides financial education, one on one coaching and free tax preparation to low income Niagara County residents.

The focus is on bolstering the financial stability of low-income families–increasing access to tax credits, refunds, and needed income supports; improving financial literacy and increasing education, and providing opportunities for homeownership, education, or other asset building programs. The goal is financial education and empowerment.

CCCS created the Niagara County Financial Empowerment Coalition in late 2013, assembling over 30 Niagara County service providers to work together as a group. Financial Counseling and Free Tax Prep Services are offered in Niagara Falls and Lockport. To date, the Coalition has provided Free Tax Prep to 650 individuals, one on one financial coaching for 700, and reached over 3,500 people through outreach efforts.

Established in 1965, CCCS delivers services that include financial coaching and education. Counseling sessions focus on proper budgeting techniques, debt repayment options, student loan assistance, small business advice, credit report education and credit score explanations. Certified Financial Counselors conduct free financial literacy classes, seminars and workshops on many topics including Credit/Credit Repair, Budgeting, Paying for College, Student Loans, and Pre-Purchase/Homebuyer Education. The mission of Consumer Credit Counseling Service (CCCS) is to provide the best strategies to help people master their credit.

For more information on tax preparation, the Coalition and CCCS —or to get involved—contact Noelle Carter at 716-771-3255 or noelle.carter@cccsbuffalo.org

About CCCS

CCCS is a non-profit, full-service credit counseling agency, providing confidential financial guidance, financial education, counseling and credit repayment assistance to consumers since 1965. CCCS of Buffalo helps consumers trim expenses, develop a spending plan and repay debts. Counseling is available at our Main Office in West Seneca, in one of our Satellite Offices, by telephone and via Internet. Visit www.consumercreditbuffalo.org for more information.