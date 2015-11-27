U.S. vs. Parlato

By Jamie Moses;
Frank Parlato took the gigantic failure known as Aqua Falls with its one acre hole and developed a prosperous and mammoth tourist center.
Former Assistant US Attorney Anthony Bruce led the charge to indict Frank Parlato last year. In so doing he may have committed perjury.
The Niagara Falls Reporter has taken a lot of space this week to examine the case against Frank Parlato.
It might be informative to readers to get a peek inside the US Attorney’s investigation and prosecution of an American citizen.
Veteran Journalist and close personal friend of Frank Parlato Speaks Out