Photo Canvas Prints: An Alternative Decor Element to Enhance the Look of Your Space

Every photo carries its own memories. It’s a record of a moment in time, and if you want those memories to linger, capturing the moment is the way to go. Photos tend to get forgotten and lost “in the pile,” but here is a solution that is not only useful but also artistic and will help bring them to life: photo canvas prints.

Imagine a gorgeous canvas on your living room wall that showcases important moments like family gatherings, weddings, accomplishments, children, unforgettable holidays, or breathtaking nature views. Isn’t that a proud sight, seeing the moment when your child first started school, when you got an award for your performance in the company or a moment when you got married? If you already have a vision, here is a creative solution for you.

It’s time to learn about other methods of showcasing your memories and toss aside printed photo cards. If you are still unaware of the idea of photo canvas prints, then here is a simplified guide. It involves printing your images onto canvas, which is a more durable and attractive option that looks better and will last longer. Photo canvas prints are utilized as artworks and are frequently employed as tools for art reproduction.

Still confused?

To give you clearer insight – Canvasdiscount has got you covered. A canvas print is not a photo painted on canvas, but a printed photo on its surface using an inkjet printer. Once your photo is perfectly printed on the canvas, you are free to frame the canvas or display it with or without a frame, they look great either way. As an alternative to framed artwork, it is cheaper as it does not require glazing and does not have to be mounted on a frame. The result of a canvas print usually looks glossy and “wet”. Anyone who likes elegant displays should consider canvas prints as decor elements.

What about the canvas? What is it made of?

Originally, the most commonly used canvas was made of hemp but over time, this material was abandoned and slowly replaced by cotton and linen. Nowadays, most of the canvas used for canvas print artwork is made of cotton or polyester.

There is a clear difference between prints on cotton canvas and those on polyester canvas. On cotton canvas, the print soaks into the inner layers of the canvas whereas on polyester canvas, it remains on the surface of the polyester strands. If you crave durable prints, you can rely on cotton canvas, whereas if you crave “lively” prints, using polyester canvas is a better option.

Why Canvasdiscount?

Canvasdiscount is a highly reputable printing service. The service uses what is called a special method to “integrate” the photo into the surface layer of the canvas. Basically, reprints your photo in high resolution and transfers it to the canvas with adjustments to the texture and sharpness of the colors. If you prefer to frame your photos, that is certainly also an option. Canvasdiscount ensures that the print will be perfectly mounted on a high-quality wooden frame, to guarantee the visibility and durability of the painting.

Canvasdiscount offers customization according to client preferences and prints on demand and has made it easy and affordable. Whether you will be printing in black-and-white, original colors, or with a combination of abstract designs, it will not be a problem. Canvasdiscount’s reputation can be illustrated by the fact that so far it has sold more than 20 million canvas prints and served as an authentic decor for many.

Are you inspired to apply this indoor decoration method now? By using a little creativity and creating a vision, this is your option on how to enhance your home decor and bring those memories back to life.