OUR PICK FOR ST. PATRICK’S DAY WEEKEND

They say everybody is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, however, some are more Irish than others. That would be true of Dublin born Gene O’Donovan, owner of the Irishman Pub & Eatery, who knows exactly what’s needed for a true Irish experience. If you’re planning on celebrating St. Patrick’s Day you can immerse yourself in all things Irish for the entire weekend at the Irishman.

Their line up of food, drink, Irish dancers and musicians is unmatched anywhere in WNY. Of course they’ll be pouring pints of Ireland’s Guinness, Guinness Blonde, Muphy’s, Killian’s Irish Red, Harp, Sullivan’s Irish Red Ale, and Magner’s Irish Cider from county Tipperary. However, you’ll also be treated to local brewery favorites like Great Lakes Conway’s Irish Ale, and Resurgence Irish Breakfast Ale.

The entertainment for the weekend, which is both inside and under the tent, is ambitious, beginning on Friday with one of Buffalo’s finest Irish tenors Joe Head at 3:30 Friday. If you’ve ever heard Joe sing “Oh, Holy Night” at St. Louis’ midnight mass on Christmas Eve you’ll know his voice is a local treasure. Two fine Irish dance companies, Clann Na Cara Irish Dancers and the world champion competitor Rince Na Tiarna Irish Dancers, follow Joe. Multi-award winning classic rock band Hit & Run with vocalist Mark Valentino are the evening performer beginning at 7pm.

RINCE NA TIARNA IRISH DANCERS:





On Saturday at noon, the Celtic duo Step In Time continue the celebration. The two Irish dance companies follow Step In Time with another performance and acoustic artist Chris Maloney plays in between, Rock band Passion Works is the evening show.

If you’d like some food with your beer you should try some traditional dishes they’ll be offering like Sheppard’s Pie, Bangers & Mash, Immigrant Corned Beef & Cabbage and for Sunday Brunch they’ll be serving the full Irish breakfast known as the Irish Fry. You’ll also hear live music by Shanaway during brunch, an All-Ireland band featuring singer and guitarist Patricia O’Gorman, fiddler Natalie Bennett, and Gregory Harvey on mandolin and guitar.

IRISH FRY

After brunch Joe Head performs again and closing out the weekend at 4pm there’s a Tullamore Dew Party, the legendary triple distilled Irish Whiskey, with a final performance by the Rince Na Tiarna Irish Dancers.The Irishman Pub & Eatery is at 5601 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 (716) 626-2670

Joe Head

CLANN NA CARA DANCERS

RINCE NA TIARNA DANCERS

MARK VALENTINO OF HIT & RUN

SHANNAWAY

STEP IN TIME

CHRIS MALONEY

SCHEDULE

A great Irish Pub song by the Rumjacks:



