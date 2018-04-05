Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival Passes On Sale NOW – feat. JACK WHITE, CHRIS STAPLETON, LIONEL RICHIE + more









PILGRIMAGE MUSIC & CULTURAL FESTIVAL

RETURNS TO FRANKLIN, TN FOR 4th YEAR





#MakeThePilgrimage To Franklin, TN

SEPTEMBER 22 & 23, 2018









PASSES ON SALE NOW









“Pilgrimage Music Festival, held just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee, established itself as a festival to watch.” – Rolling Stone





“The festival favors rock, country, gospel, pop, Americana and the intersection of all of the above, and the rest of the roster reflects this.” – Billboard

“While the growing number of music festivals across the country continue to pump out similar-looking lineup posters, genre-focused events like Pilgrimage will most likely see plenty of both pop and country music-loving attendees walk through its gates come September.” – AXS

Franklin, TN – March 30, 2018 – Passes for the fourth annual Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, TN September 22 and 23, 2018 are now on sale – PRESS HERE for more info or to purchase passes. Pilgrimage announced their lineup earlier this week that will entice music lovers to #MakeThePilgrimage to The Park at Harlinsdale for two unforgettable days of music, art and culture set against the natural amphitheaters with memorable performances by Jack White, Chris Stapleton, Lionel Richie, Hozier, Brandi Carlile and more in an intimate setting. The full 2018 lineup includes:









Jack White * Chris Stapleton * Lionel Richie

Hozier * Brandi Carlile * Counting Crows

Amos Lee * Bleachers * Lord Huron * Dawes

Maggie Rogers * Elle King * Mat Kearney

Valerie June * The Struts * Jade Bird * Kevin Griffin * Keb’ Mo’

The White Buffalo * Pete Yorn * The Record Company

Caitlyn Smith * John Moreland * The Infamous Stringdusters

Tall Heights * Tyminski * Aaron Lee Tasjan * Jillian Jacqueline

Low Cut Connie * Donovan Woods * Courtney Marie Andrews

Rebirth Brass Band * Wild Rivers * Joshua Hedley * Caroline Rose

Robert Finley * Devon Gilfillian *Whitney Rose * Lilly Hiatt

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers * AHI * Liz Longley * Hannah Dasher

Josh Martin * Bishop Gunn * Ralph’s World + Friends * Siama’s Congo Roots * 123 Andrés

Mister G * Cajun Mike * Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers + more





PRESS HERE to watch Artist Announce Video

Experience why Rolling Stone called Pilgrimage “a festival to watch” and “one of the South’s premier festivals” by The Tennessean with a 2-Day Pilgrimage pass ($185) OR 2-Day VIP Village pass ($975) as well as on-site parking passes for $60 while limited supplies last. The VIP Village is presented in partnership with Strategic Hospitality of Nashville. Want to bring the kids? No problem! Pilgrimage has something for everyone and children 10 and under get in FREE when accompanied by an adult Pilgrimage Pass.To purchase your passes, please visit www.pilgrimagefestival.com/tickets.





This year the festival unveiled an exclusive new experience called The Grand Champion Experience with Blackberry Farm– a heralded culinary, event and hotel venue in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. The Grand Champion pass includes all the amenities provided in the VIP Village Experience, plus even more exclusive access to live performances, with Blackberry Farm culinary & beverage delights at the Festival, and a private Friday night banquet.

This year Pilgrimage will also feature a Made South Maker Village with over 60 local and regional craft vendors and Bell’s Brewery Craft Beer Hall with televised SEC and NFL football games. You can also experience the Millville, TN Market as well as the Farm to Turntable food truck park featuring 18 local food trucks including bars and shaded center court. Between sets, celebrate the musical heritage of the Deep South with the Americana Music Triangle Experience. And everything is conveniently located to historic downtown Franklin, TN at The Park at Harlinsdale! Festival-goers can plan their trip to Franklin as well as get more information and lodging suggestions at visitfranklin.com.

Pilgrimage would also like to welcome the following brand partners to the Pilgrimage family this year which include Bell’s Brewery, ASCAP, Citibank, Deep South Studios, The Frye Company, George Dickel, Kirkland’s, Maui Jim, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Visit Franklin as well as the Americana Music Triangle Experience partners (Visit Franklin, Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau, State of Tennessee Tourism Development, Alabama Tourism Department, Florence Lauderdale Tourism, Ryman Auditorium, Tunica Convention & Visitors Bureau, State of Arkansas, New Orleans Jazz Museum, and the Country Music Hall of Fame).

A very special thanks to the community partners including Americana Music Triangle, Heritage Foundation, Friends of Franklin Parks, MusiCares®, City of Franklin, Visit Franklin and Williamson Chamber of Commerce.

The festival continues to drive tourism dollars to Williamson County and the Pilgrimage Foundation, the festival’s non-profit arm, will donate a portion of each ticket sale to benefit the City of Franklin and Friends of Franklin Parks. In addition, a portion of ticket sales will also benefit MusiCares, a nonprofit organization that was established by the Recording Academy™ to provide a wide range of emergency financial assistance and addiction recovery resources to members of the music community.





To post Artist Announce Video, PRESS HERE





Follow Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival:

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

#MakeThePilgrimage



www.pilgrimagefestival.com





For more information on Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, please contact:

PRESS HERE – 323.556.9752

Ashley Lanaux // Linda Carbone // Sarah Usher // Jari Wilson

ashleyl@pressherepublicity.com // linda@presshereproductions.com// sarah@presshereproductions.com // jari@pressherepublicity.com





About The Pilgrimage Foundation

The Pilgrimage Foundation was established to develop, in conjunction with the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, a non-profit program whereby organizations that support the arts, artists, historic preservation and education may benefit from the growth of the festival. Each year several organizations will be chosen to participate and benefit from the festival in ways that include publicity, events, and donations.





About Friends of Franklin Parks

The not-for-profit organization Friends of Franklin Parks was formed in 2011 to mobilize community resources to continually enhance the City of Franklin’s park system. In 2015, Friends embarked on a $1.3 million effort to construct a multi-purpose equestrian arena at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm. The new Tractor Supply Co. Arena is slated to open in April 2016, and will host numerous public events ranging from polo matches to concerts.For more information, please visit www.friendsoffranklinparks.org.

About MusiCares

A friend and ally of the music community, MusiCares was established by the Recording Academy to safeguard the health and well-being of all music people. A four-star charity and safety net in times of need, MusiCares offers confidential preventative, recovery, and emergency programs to address financial, medical, and personal health issues. Through the generosity of our donors and volunteer professionals, our dedicated team works across the country to ensure the music community has the resources and support it needs.

For more information, visit www.musicares.org, “like” MusiCares on Facebook, and follow @MusiCares on Twitter and Instagram.



For more information on MusiCares, please contact:

Christina Cassidy/MusiCares Foundation/310.581.8670/christina.cassidy@grammy.com