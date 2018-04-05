RSO Announce Debut Full Length Album – ‘Radio Free America’ – Out May 11th





Richie Sambora & Orianthi

Announce Studio Album Radio Free America Out

May 11th on BMG

Album Pre-Order Available Now with Free Download of

“One Night of Peace”





PRESS HERE to Listen

2018 Inductee Richie Sambora To Ring In Rock Week at the

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with headlining RSO performance at Celebration Day Powered by PNC April 7th





(Photo credit: Joseph Llanes)





“[A] match made in heaven.” –People

“Their musical chemistry is evident as they adeptly share the spotlight. The two have clearly found a dynamic that works for them.” –Forbes

“Guitar power couple.” –Variety

“The authenticity throughout is palpable.” –Billboard





“A compelling snapshot of both guitarists musical strengths. Their two voices mesh beautifully, and they lock axes forcefully.” –Guitar World

RSO, the acclaimed genre-spanning musical project from Richie Sambora andOrianthi, have announced the release of their debut full-length body of workRadio Free America out May 11th onBMG. American rock icon, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Songwriters Hall of Famer, and founding member of multi-platinum, Grammy-winning band Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, and Australian guitar virtuoso Orianthi have joined forces to deliver 15 versatile duet tracks that encompass elements of rock, blues, pop, R&B and country. Sambora andOrianthi’s voices and guitars effortlessly blend together, and their indelible melodies and uplifting lyrics create an album filled with warmth, heart and a whole lot of rock ‘n’ roll. RSO, which has garnered praise from the likes of Variety, Billboard, Forbes, People, Guitar World and more, displays the combustible chemistry that Sambora and Orianthi have both onstage and off.





Radio Free Americais available for pre-order now – PRESS HERE. With each order, fans will receivean instant download of “One Night of Peace, a powerful call for unity.





Radio Free America will come on the heels of Sambora’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a founding member of Bon Jovi on April 14th. On Saturday, April 7th, RSOwill headline Celebration Day Powered by PNC at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a community event with free admission that will kick-off Rock Week. The PNC Rock Hall Live Main Stage for a not-to-be-missed performance. For more details, please PRESS HERE.

Most of the songs on Radio Free America were recorded with legendary songwriter/producer Bob Rock (Metallica, Bon Jovi) at Sambora and Orianthi‘s LA home over the past two years, where they have built a recording studio in their kitchen, complete with studio-size speakers, keyboards, computers, and mics. There are amps in the dining room, the living room overflows with racks of guitars, and the home theater has been converted into a drum room. At home, the two have created an inviting world filled with love, friendship, laughter, and passion for music that seeps into these songs.





“I think these songs are about just being human,” Sambora says. “People have more in common with each other than they think. Ori and I have had the chance to see that up close, in front of millions of people around the world, for many years. It’s ingrained in us as songwriters, that desire to transcend language and genre, to play for people, entertain them, and write songs that can be the soundtrack to their lives.”

Over the course of his 30-year career, Sambora has been lauded for his indelible songwriting, powerful vocals and world-class guitar playing. He has sold over 130 million albums worldwide and has co-written over 20 Top 40 hits and 11 Top 10 hits, including “Livin’ On A Prayer,” “You Give Love A Bad Name” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.” Sambora has created some of the most instantly recognizable guitar sounds and penned many of the greatest rock anthems in a generation. Australian guitar virtuoso Orianthi has shared stages with the likes of Michael Jackson, Santana, Prince, ZZ Top and was the first female member of Alice Cooper’s band. They have both written chart-busting singles, toured the globe extensively, collaborated with superstar artists, and released three solo albums each albums (Sambora: 1991’s Stranger in This Town, 1998’s Undiscovered Soul, and 2012’s Aftermath of the Lowdown. Orianthi: 2007’s Violet Journey, 2009’s Believe, and 2013’s Heaven In This Hell).





FOLLOW RSO:



WEB SITE – FACEBOOK – TWITTER – INSTAGRAM

For more information on RSO, please contact:

Press Here

Linda Carbone / Carla Senft / Katie Leggett

212-246-2640

linda@presshereproductions.com

carla@pressherepublicity.com

katie@pressherepublicity.com