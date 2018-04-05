MON APRIL 9 – FROYO DAY AT YOTALITY

For the entire day of Monday, April 9, Yotality is offering a FREE 4 oz. desert and topping. Just grab a bowl and fill it with your favorite flavor and add a topping. If you don’t know about Yotality here is what they have to offer:

YOGURT – In gourmet flavors with beneficial live yogurt cultures including probiotics.

GELATO – European ice cream created with farm fresh dairy and premium ingredients.

CUSTARD – Rich and creamy soft serve vanilla and chocolate.

or

SORBET – Non-dairy, nonfat ice-cream alternative made with real fruit puree.

Each day YOTALITY features twelve of their forty flavors and six twists. Visit a store to find out what the flavors are for the day. Store locations and flavors and toppings are below (it’s a long list):

FLAVORS





Valencia Orange

Sorbet Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Non Fat

Mango Tango

Sorbet Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Non Fat

Espresso

Premium Low Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free

American Apple Pie

Premium Low Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free

Cinnamon Bun

Premium Low Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free

Island Sorbet

Sorbet Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Non Fat

Wild Strawberry

No Sugar Added Non Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free

Pumpkin

Premium Low Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free

Watermelon Sorbet

Sorbet Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Non Fat

Belgian White Chocolate

Premium Low Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free

Pink Lemonade

Sorbet Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Non Fat

Vanilla Bean

No Sugar Added Non Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free

Classic Chocolate Custard

Gluten Free

Chocolate Kiss

Premium Low Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free

Egg Nog

Premium Low Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free

Dreamy Dark Chocolate

Non Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free

Blueberry Tart

Non Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free

Red Velvet Cupcake

Premium Low Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free

Vanilla Classic Custard

Gluten Free

Euro Tart

Non Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free

Sea Salt Caramel

Premium Low Fat Yogurt

Cute Cookie

Premium Low Fat Yogurt

Strawberry

Premium Gelato, Gluten Free

Cake Batter

Premium Gelato, Gluten Free

New York Cheesecake

Low Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free

Raspberry

Premium Gelato, Gluten Free

Key Lime

Non Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free

Candy Bar Smash

Low Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free

Jamocha

Premium Gelato, Gluten Free

Belgian Cookie

Premium Gelato

Peanut Butter Fudge

Premium Gelato, Gluten Free

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Premium Gelato

Cake Batter

Premium Gelato, Gluten Free

Crème Brulee

Premium Gelato, Gluten Free

Pistachio

Premium Gelato, Gluten Free

Black Walnut

Premium Gelato, Gluten Free

Chocolate Chip Mint

Non Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free

Peppermint

Non Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free

TOPPINGS

From coconut to candy, from fresh fruit to fruity pebbles, we offer a nutty selection of over fifty toppings.

Oreo Cookie CrumbToffee Peanuts

Mango

Chocolate Pretzel

Coconut Flakes

Chocolate Crispies

Reese’s Chunks

Blackberry

Gummy Bears

Whacked Whoppers

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Almonds

Strawberry

Graham Cracker Crumble

Circus Cookies

Reese’s Pieces

Cookie Dough Nuggets

Toasted Flax Seed

Fruity Pebbles

Nerds

Yogurt Covered Raisens

Homemade Granola

Kiwis

Yotality Sprinkles

Kit Kat

White Chocolate Curls

Brownie Bites

Mango Popping BOBA

Teddy Grahams

Chocolate Chips

Snicker Pieces

Mini Cheesecake

Mixed Nuts

Mixed Nuts

Vanilla Almond Granola

Homemade Trail Mix

Raspberries

Toasted Wheat Germ

Cap’n Crunch

M&Ms

Chocolate Curls

Pineapples

Strawberry Popping BOBA

Sour Worms

Heathbar

Butterfinger

Blueberries

Chocolate Carmel Cups

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