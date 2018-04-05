MON APRIL 9 – FROYO DAY AT YOTALITY
For the entire day of Monday, April 9, Yotality is offering a FREE 4 oz. desert and topping. Just grab a bowl and fill it with your favorite flavor and add a topping. If you don’t know about Yotality here is what they have to offer:
YOGURT – In gourmet flavors with beneficial live yogurt cultures including probiotics.
GELATO – European ice cream created with farm fresh dairy and premium ingredients.
CUSTARD – Rich and creamy soft serve vanilla and chocolate.
or
SORBET – Non-dairy, nonfat ice-cream alternative made with real fruit puree.
Each day YOTALITY features twelve of their forty flavors and six twists. Visit a store to find out what the flavors are for the day. Store locations and flavors and toppings are below (it’s a long list):
FLAVORS
Valencia Orange
Sorbet Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Non Fat
Mango Tango
Sorbet Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Non Fat
Espresso
Premium Low Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free
American Apple Pie
Premium Low Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free
Cinnamon Bun
Premium Low Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free
Island Sorbet
Sorbet Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Non Fat
Wild Strawberry
No Sugar Added Non Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free
Pumpkin
Premium Low Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free
Watermelon Sorbet
Sorbet Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Non Fat
Belgian White Chocolate
Premium Low Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free
Pink Lemonade
Sorbet Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Non Fat
Vanilla Bean
No Sugar Added Non Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free
Classic Chocolate Custard
Gluten Free
Chocolate Kiss
Premium Low Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free
Egg Nog
Premium Low Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free
Dreamy Dark Chocolate
Non Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free
Blueberry Tart
Non Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free
Red Velvet Cupcake
Premium Low Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free
Vanilla Classic Custard
Gluten Free
Euro Tart
Non Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free
Sea Salt Caramel
Premium Low Fat Yogurt
Cute Cookie
Premium Low Fat Yogurt
Strawberry
Premium Gelato, Gluten Free
Cake Batter
Premium Gelato, Gluten Free
New York Cheesecake
Low Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free
Raspberry
Premium Gelato, Gluten Free
Key Lime
Non Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free
Candy Bar Smash
Low Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free
Jamocha
Premium Gelato, Gluten Free
Belgian Cookie
Premium Gelato
Peanut Butter Fudge
Premium Gelato, Gluten Free
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Premium Gelato
Cake Batter
Premium Gelato, Gluten Free
Crème Brulee
Premium Gelato, Gluten Free
Pistachio
Premium Gelato, Gluten Free
Black Walnut
Premium Gelato, Gluten Free
Chocolate Chip Mint
Non Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free
Peppermint
Non Fat Yogurt, Gluten Free
TOPPINGS
From coconut to candy, from fresh fruit to fruity pebbles, we offer a nutty selection of over fifty toppings.
Oreo Cookie CrumbToffee Peanuts
Mango
Chocolate Pretzel
Coconut Flakes
Chocolate Crispies
Reese’s Chunks
Blackberry
Gummy Bears
Whacked Whoppers
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Almonds
Strawberry
Graham Cracker Crumble
Circus Cookies
Reese’s Pieces
Cookie Dough Nuggets
Toasted Flax Seed
Fruity Pebbles
Nerds
Yogurt Covered Raisens
Homemade Granola
Kiwis
Yotality Sprinkles
Kit Kat
White Chocolate Curls
Brownie Bites
Mango Popping BOBA
Teddy Grahams
Chocolate Chips
Snicker Pieces
Mini Cheesecake
Mixed Nuts
Mixed Nuts
Vanilla Almond Granola
Homemade Trail Mix
Raspberries
Toasted Wheat Germ
Cap’n Crunch
M&Ms
Chocolate Curls
Pineapples
Strawberry Popping BOBA
Sour Worms
Heathbar
Butterfinger
Blueberries
Chocolate Carmel Cups
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