SHEN YUN: CONNECTING HEAVEN & EARTH

Shea’s Buffalo May 5th to 7th Fri & Sat 7:30pm Sat & Sun 2pm $73 to$153

Banned in Communist China today, New-York based Shen Yun (non-profit) is dedicated to reviving 5,000 years of civilization through fascinating stories, vivid and athletic classical Chinese dance, fabulous orchestration and grand animated backdrops and staging. It is a grand production of 2 hours with 100 world-class performers, 400 sets of stunning and elegant costumes and an uplifting story of the history China. Kenn Wells, former lead dancer of the English National Ballet, calls it “Absolutely the no. 1 show in the world, absolutely the best- no other company or of any style can match this.” High praise indeed!