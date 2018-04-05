Center Stage Podcast adds Byrds’ Roger McGuinn, and more

The Center Stage Show is a new podcast for music fans who love lyrics. No “Gotcha” questions about band infighting and scandals: JUST THE WORDS.

Since Center Stage was first released on February 1, 2018, name guests (Jules Shear – Co-Creator of MTV unplugged, Stan Ridgway – Wall of Voodoo, Chris Collingswood – Fountains of Wayne) have rushed to participate.

Center Stage is currently taping episodes to include legendary Byrds’ frontman Roger McGuinn, Glen Phillips, of Toad the Wet Sprocket, Soul Asylum’s David Pirner, and will soon announce additional big names, who continue to gravitate to Center Stage’s interactive format.

Center Stage Show can be downloaded on all Podcast platforms, and at www.centerstageshow.com