Drew Dalman Retirement Stuns The NFL And The Reason He Walked Away From $42 Million Will Leave Bears Fans Speechless

Chicago Bears Pro Bowl center Drew Dalman has informed the team he is retiring from the NFL at age 27, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

The announcement lands as a gut punch, not just because of Dalman’s age, but because of everything he was supposed to be for this franchise going forward.

Dalman signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Bears just one year ago, with $28 million guaranteed.

He started all 17 games in his first season in Chicago, earned his first Pro Bowl selection, and graded out as the sixth-best center in the entire NFL according to Pro Football Focus.

By every measure, he was exactly what the Bears paid for. And now he’s done.

Fox Sports reporter Carmen Vitali offered the most revealing context on why. “Drew’s dad was a player and a coach,” she posted on X. “He’s seen firsthand life after football and the effects the game can have. If anyone is going to make an informed decision on when it’s time to hang ’em up, it’s Drew. Happy for him. Sad for the Bears.”

This wasn’t an injury forcing Dalman out. This was a 27-year-old man with a front-row view of what football does to bodies over time, making a deliberate, eyes-open choice to walk away while he still could.

Dalman Is Leaving Behind A Stellar Career, And Contract

Dalman was a fourth-round pick out of Stanford in the 2021 NFL Draft, selected by the Atlanta Falcons.

He didn’t start a single game as a rookie, playing just 68 offensive snaps across 17 games. But he developed quickly, turning into Atlanta’s full-time starter in his second year and never giving the job back.

Injuries slowed him in 2023 and 2024, ankle problems cost him games in both seasons, limiting him to just nine starts in 2024.

That injury history made his $42 million Bears contract a calculated risk for Chicago. Dalman rewarded their faith immediately, staying healthy for an entire season and anchoring an offensive line that transformed the Bears from a team that allowed a league-leading 68 sacks on Caleb Williams in 2024 to a legitimate NFC North contender.

By the end of 2025, the Bears were NFC North champions. Dalman was a Pro Bowler.

The offensive line that had been a disaster was suddenly one of the team’s strengths. Chicago had traded for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson alongside signing Dalman, and the combination worked. Williams had a pocket to operate from for the first time in his young career.

Now the Bears start over.

What Does Dalman’s Retirement Mean For The Bears?

The timing could not be worse. With NFL free agency approaching, the Bears are suddenly in desperate need of a starting center.

That need is compounded by the serious knee injury suffered by left tackle Ozzy Trapilo in the playoffs, Trapilo is expected to miss most of the 2026 season, leaving Chicago with two major holes on an offensive line they thought was settled.

The Bears have already begun their search. Per NFL Media, Tyler Biadaszm the veteran center released by the Washington Commanders on Monday, is visiting with Chicago.

Biadasz spent time with both the Dallas Cowboys and Commanders and provides immediate starting experience, though he is a significant step down from the level of play offered by Dalman.

The 2026 NFL Draft will also be on the radar for general manager Ryan Poles as he looks to rebuild the interior of the line around Williams for the second time in as many years.

As for Dalman, he walked away from one of the top five contracts at his position in the entire league. He leaves with his health, his Pro Bowl selection, and the knowledge that he made the decision on his own terms.