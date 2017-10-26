Re-design of the 198 Scajaquada Expressway in Buffalo has been under study by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYS DOT) for more than 15 years. Two years ago, a fatal crash prompted a series of reforms designed to enhance public safety along this intrusive corridor. Thanks to Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Byron Brown’s leadership, temporary measures were quickly put in place while NYS DOT developed a long-term plan for a reduced roadway. Unfortunately, the proposal released by NYS DOT falls far short of what was promised and fails to correct mistakes that date back to the 1950’s – when the Scajaquada Expressway divided and destroyed acres of parkland in Delaware Park, cut off residential sectors from the park, creek and waterfront, obliterated Humboldt Parkway, limited access to Main Street, and bisected established neighborhoods.





We, the undersigned, call upon the NYS Department of Transportation to rethink its current short-sighted plan and join with the community on a comprehensive approach that would reunite the park and reconnect the community, improve accessibility through safe complete streets, and enhance the economic vitality of this corridor for our City. We won’t have this chance again for another 75 years.

This petition will be delivered to:

New York State Department of Transportation





https://www.change.org/p/new-york-state-department-of-transportation-save-delaware-park-restore-olmsted-s-legacy?