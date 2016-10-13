SHELLAC at w Shannon Wright

9th Ward at Babeville • Tues Oct 18th 8pm $15

Steve Albini, Todd Trainer and Bob Weston are the post-hardcore rock trio Shellac from Chicago formed in 1992. They will be performing songs from their fifth album, “Dude Incredible” which will be their first tour of the east coast since 2014. Shellac is a mighty force of raw energy pounding out melodic tunes laced with black humor. Fellow Touch and Go recording artist, Shannon Wright opens the show.